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FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Lamine Yamal be fit in time to face Argentina in final?

Spain have been handed an injury scare ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final after Lamine Yamal trained separately following the semifinal. However, coach Luis de la Fuente remains optimistic the teenage star will be fit to face Argentina on July 19.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 17, 2026, 06:10 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Lamine Yamal be fit in time to face Argentina in final?
Lamine Yamal (Courtesy: X)
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Spain and Argentina are set to face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 19. All eyes are on Spain’s young sensation Lamine Yamal, who’s about to go head-to-head with his idol—none other than Argentina’s Lionel Messi. A dream matchup for football fans everywhere. But just days before this massive clash, Yamal gave everyone a scare.

Is Yamal ready to play?

Reporters spotted Yamal training apart from the main group, joined by Pedro Porro. During Spain’s 2-0 win over France in the semifinals, Yamal took a hard knock from Lucas Digne in the box, earning his team a penalty. Mikel Oyarzabal cashed in, putting Spain ahead in the 22nd minute. Porro later hammered the result home with a goal in the 58th.

Even though Yamal played the entire match, sources say his pain worsened after the game, and team doctors treated him at their Dallas hotel. The good news? The injury doesn’t look too serious, and staff expect Yamal to start against Argentina. This will be his first World Cup final. Messi, meanwhile, is preparing for his third.

Past meets future

Here’s a bit of football magic: 19 years ago, Messi held a baby Yamal for a charity photoshoot. Now, Yamal has a shot at making history against the legend himself. He already played a major role in Spain’s Euro 2024 win. Another trophy would put him in legendary company. As for Messi, he’s chasing yet another title to cap off an incredible career.

Historic stakes

Spain is aiming for just their second World Cup win—their first was back in 2010. Argentina has lifted the trophy three times: 1978, 1986, and memorably in 2022. They’ve also come up short three times, losing in the finals of 1930, 1990, and 2014. Spain remains perfect in World Cup finals, having never lost one.

And then there’s the bigger picture—will the World Cup return to Europe or stay in South America? This is the 23rd edition, and there won’t be a brand-new champion this time. Spain last took the title 16 years ago, and both teams are hungry to add another star above their badge.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Spain vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| Championship rings to halftime show: What makes FIFA World Cup 2026 final unique

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