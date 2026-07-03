FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cristiano Ronaldo take retirement? Portugal star breaks silence

Cristiano Ronaldo addressed retirement speculation after his sister's 'last dance' remark as Portugal defeated Croatia to book a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo has addressed rumours regarding his retirement post-FIFA World Cup 2026, stating that he has not yet made any decisions about his future. The Portugal captain emphasised that any decision will come only after the tournament concludes, especially in light of recent comments from his sister that generated considerable conversation.

Ronaldo says no decision has been made yet

Speaking following Portugal's 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup Round of 32, Ronaldo refuted rumours that he had made up his mind to retire following the competition. 'I don't make reckless decisions. I will decide after the tournament, not now,' the 41-year-old said after the match. Retirement speculation escalated after Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, dubbed the 2026 FIFA World Cup his 'last dance.' She advised football fans to treasure the seasoned forward while they still could in an interview on Sport TV before Portugal's match against Croatia.

'Enjoy it while it lasts. It's ending soon. The info I have, from a reliable source this is his last dance,' she said. Katia also defended her brother against critics, emphasising his tremendous career spanning more than two decades and said the family's happiness will never be damaged by criticism.

Also read: What happens when a player gets red card in FIFA World Cup 2026? Explained

Ronaldo scores as Portugal reach the round of 16

Ronaldo significantly contributed to Portugal's victory over Croatia by scoring a penalty that equalised the match after Croatia had initially taken the lead. This marked his third goal in the current competition and his first in a FIFA World Cup knockout match. In the 81st minute, Ronaldo was substituted by manager Roberto Martínez, and shortly after, substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored the winning goal, allowing Portugal to advance to the Round of 16 to face Spain.

Croatia scored a late equaliser believed to force extra time, but it was disallowed for offside after a VAR review. Post-match, Ronaldo paid tribute to the late Diogo Jota by wearing his jersey, as July 3 marked one year since Jota's death, following Portugal's victory.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/