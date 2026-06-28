FIFA World Cup 2026: Which third-placed teams qualified for the Round of 32?

Let us take a look at the eight best third-placed teams that secured qualification for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32.

FIFA World Cup 2026 is all set to enter its second phase with the Round of 32, where 32 nations will compete, and the top 16 teams will advance to the next round. The tournament has adopted an expanded 48-team format for the first time, with teams divided into 12 groups of four. While the top two teams from each group qualified automatically, the eight best third-placed sides also secured their spots, completing the Round of 32 lineup. Ahead of the commencement of the knockouts tonight, let us take a look at those eight third-placed nation which qualified for the Round of 32.

8 third-placed teams qualified for Round of 32

Bosnia and Herzegovina - Group B

Paraguay - Group D

Ecuador - Group E

Sweden - Group F

Senegal - Group I

Algeria - Group J

DR Congo - Group K

Ghana - Group L

How are the best third-placed teams decided?

After playing three group stage matches, the top two sides from each group automatically qualified for the knockouts. The remaining eight slots were filled by the best-performing third-placed teams across all 12 groups.

The rankings are determined by total points earned where if two or more teams finish level on points, tie-breakers have been applied in the following order: goal difference, goals scored, disciplinary record (fair play points), and finally, drawing of lots if teams remain inseparable.

Why did Iran fail to qualify for the Round of 32?

Iran's World Cup hopes stayed alive until the very end. They drew 1-1 with Egypt in their last group match. After that match, Iran was still in the last qualifying spot among the best third-placed teams but required either Austria or Algeria to win. However, things went all South for Iran as the match ended in a 3-3 draw, eliminating them from the race.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/