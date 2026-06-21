FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 so far?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout picture is beginning to take shape as several teams secure their places in the Round of 32. Here's the updated list of qualified nations, qualification scenarios, group standings impact and what teams need to do to advance.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout bracket is finally coming into focus. Everything kicks off with the new, expanded round of 32, running from June 28 to July 3. This is the first time the World Cup uses this format, since the tournament grew from 32 to 48 teams.

Here’s how teams reach the knockouts: the top two from each of the 12 groups advance, and so do the eight best third-place finishers.

After this opening knockout round, winners head to the round of 16. From there, it’s the quarterfinals, the semifinals, and a playoff for third place before we get the big final on July 19.

World Cup schedule:

- Group stage: June 11-27

- Round of 32: June 28-July 3

- Round of 16: July 4-7

- Quarterfinals: July 9-11

- Semifinals: July 14-15

- Third place match: July 18

- Final: July 19

So what’s new for the group stage tie-breakers in 2026? For the first time, FIFA is moving to head-to-head records before goal difference when teams are tied on points—a move that shakes up the usual calculations.

Here’s the order FIFA uses if teams finish level on points in their group:

First, they look at:

- Points picked up in the group matches.

- Head-to-head goal difference for teams concerned.

- Head-to-head goals scored.

Still can’t separate them? Then it goes to:

- Overall group goal difference.

- Overall group goals scored.

- Team conduct score (number of yellow and red cards collected by players and officials).

If things are still level, they pull out the FIFA world rankings as the final decider.

For the eight best third-place teams, FIFA will rank them using these steps:

- Most points in the group stage.

- Best overall goal difference.

- Most goals scored.

- Team conduct score for yellow and red cards.

- If teams are still tied, again, FIFA world rankings break the deadlock.

As of June 21, three teams have secured spots in the round of 32:

Mexico (Group A): The cohosts were first through, taking top spot with a 1-0 win over South Korea on June 18. They opened their run with a 2-0 victory over South Africa in a wild start to the tournament.

USA (Group D): The Americans were next, punching their ticket with a 2-0 win over Australia on June 19. Before that, they impressed with a 4-1 thumping of Paraguay.

Germany (Group E): Germany joined with a 2-1 win over Ivory Coast on June 20. It’s a relief for fans—Germany hasn’t escaped the group stage since before Russia 2018. They began strong this time, hammering Curacao 7-1.

On the flip side, three teams are already headed home:

Haiti (Group C): First out, after a crushing 3-0 loss to Brazil on June 19. Back in their first World Cup since 1974, Haiti also lost 1-0 to Scotland.

Turkiye (Group D): Out next, after falling 1-0 to Paraguay. Their opener was a rough 2-0 defeat to Australia. It was their first trip back to the World Cup in 24 years—but not much to celebrate.

Tunisia (Group F): Finally, Tunisia bowed out after a heavy 4-0 loss to Japan on June 20. That followed a 5-1 defeat to Sweden. Tunisia’s history at the tournament is bittersweet; while they made history in 1978 as the first African team to win at a World Cup, they still haven’t reached the knockout rounds.

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