FIFA World Cup 2026: Which teams have qualified for Round of 32 and who's eliminated?

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FIFA World Cup 2026's group stage is nearing its conclusion, with several teams already securing Round of 32 berths while others have been eliminated. Check the latest qualification status, confirmed knockout qualifiers, eliminated nations, and the remaining qualification scenarios.
The Round of 32 at the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off on Monday, June 29 (India time). South Africa goes up against co-hosts Canada in Los Angeles, setting the stage for the knockouts. By Friday, June 26, 28 teams have already locked in their spots for the next round. The last four teams join them after Saturday's matches.
Here’s how the World Cup knockouts work: The top two teams from each of the 12 groups move on, and the eight best third-place teams join them. That gives you 32 teams in the knockout round—this is new, thanks to the tournament expanding from 32 to 48 teams.
First up is the round of 32, running from June 28 to July 3. Winners there head to the round of 16, July 4–7. After that, it’s the quarterfinals from July 9 to 11, then the semifinals, and finally the third-place match and the big final on July 19.
Full list of teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts (Round of 32)
Group A
Mexico, South Africa
Group B
Switzerland, Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C
Brazil, Morocco
Group D
USA, Australia, Paraguay
Group E
Germany, Ivory Coast, Ecuador
Group F
The Netherlands, Japan, Sweden
Group G
Belgium, Egypt
Group H
Spain, Cape Verde
Group I
France, Norway, Senegal
Group J
Argentina
Group K
Colombia, Portugal
Group L
England, Ghana
FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 (Knockouts) Full Schedule
Monday, June 29
South Africa vs Canada, 12:30 AM IST — Los Angeles Stadium, USA Brazil vs Japan, 10:30 PM IST — Houston Stadium, USA
Tuesday, June 30
Germany vs Paraguay, 2 AM IST — Boston Stadium, USA Netherlands vs Morocco, 6:30 AM IST — Estadio Monterrey, Mexico Ivory Coast vs Norway, 10:30 PM IST — Dallas Stadium, USA
Wednesday, July 1
France vs Sweden, 2:30 AM IST — New York New Jersey Stadium, USA Mexico vs 3C/3E/3F/3H/3I, 6:30 AM IST — Mexico City Stadium, Mexico
Thursday, July 2
Belgium vs 3AEHIJ, 1:30 AM IST — Seattle Stadium, USA USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, 5:30 AM IST— San Francisco Stadium, USA 1L vs 3EHIJK, 9:30 PM IST — Atlanta Stadium, USA
Friday, July 3
Spain vs 2J, 12:30 IST — Los Angeles Stadium, USA 2K vs 2L, 4:30 AM IST — Toronto Stadium, Canada Switzerland vs 3EFGIJ, 8:30 AM IST — Vancouver Stadium, Canada
Saturday, July 4
Argentina vs Cape Verde, 3:30 AM IST — Miami Stadium, USA 1K vs 3DEIJL, 7 AM IST — Kansas City Stadium, USA Australia vs 2G, 11:30 PM IST — Dallas Stadium, USA
Teams that have been eliminated:
Czechia (Group A)
Qatar (Group B)
Haiti (Group C)
Turkey(Group D)
Curacao (Group E)
Tunisia (Group F)
Uruguay (Group H)
Saudi Arabia (Group H)
Iraq (Group I)
Jordan (Group J)
Panama (Group L)
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