FIFA World Cup 2026: When and where to watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in knockout phase

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi remain in the hunt for FIFA World Cup 2026 glory. Here's everything you need to know about when the two football icons will play their next matches, including dates, kick-off times, opponents and the road ahead in the knockout stage.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has finally reached the knockout stage and with every match now do-or-die the drama’s just getting started. The next few days are packed with key matchups and every winning side punches their ticket to the round of 16. After that, it’s a straight shot: quarter-finals, semi-finals and then the one game that settles it all—the final. Everyone’s talking about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Lionel Messi’s Argentina, both loaded with high expectations and plenty of storylines to watch.

Portugal’s journey has already had its share of ups and downs. After settling for a draw against Congo DR, people were quick to critique Ronaldo, some even accusing him of playing for personal glory rather than the team. He answered back, netting two goals in the tournament so far and helping Portugal storm to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan. That draw with Colombia was just enough to secure their ticket into the round of 32—far from the smoothest path, but they’re still in the hunt.

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On the other side of things, Messi came out swinging. He started his World Cup run with a hat-trick against Algeria as Argentina cruised to a 3-0 win. The reigning champions followed that up with a controlled 2-0 victory over Austria and then a 3-1 win over Jordan. Messi’s already put away six goals this tournament, and with 18 World Cup goals to his name, he’s leading the all-time scoring chart. At 38, he’s still the heartbeat of his team.

Next up, Portugal faces a real test when they take on Croatia this Friday, July 3rd, at the Toronto Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 AM IST, which might be an early alarm but promises fireworks. Croatia, still riding memories of their runner-up finish in 2018, have looked sharp, taking two wins in the group stage. Their resilience and talent make them a tough hurdle, and after coming so close to lifting the trophy in 2018 and putting on a strong show in 2022, they’re not about to roll over.

Argentina will take the stage a day later, facing off against Cape Verde at the Miami Stadium. Their match kicks off Saturday, July 4th, at 3:30 AM IST for Indian viewers. While Cape Verde isn’t seen as a traditional football powerhouse, the World Cup’s knockout rounds have always had space for an upset or two—and Messi and his team won’t be taking anything for granted.

As the tournament marches toward its finale, the spotlight is fixed on superstars old and new. The stakes are sky-high, every goal matters and with legends like Ronaldo and Messi possibly taking their final bows on this stage, you can expect some unforgettable football before a new champion is crowned.

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