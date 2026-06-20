FIFA World Cup 2026: USA book Round of 32 spot with convincing victory over Australia

USA became the second team to qualify for the Round of 32 after registering a comfortable 2-0 win over Australia. USA are also at the top of Group D with six points.

United States of America (USA), which is also a co-host of the FIFA World Cup 2026, has become the second team to secure a spot in the Round of 32 of the tournament. The Tim Ream-led side managed to qualify for the next round after registering a convincing 2-0 win over Australia in Seattle. With this victory, the USA became the second team to qualify for the Round of 32 after another co-host, Mexico. This is also their second victory of the tournament after crushing Paraguay in Los Angeles by 4-1.

Notably, the USA is two goals away from reaching eight goals, which will be their best-ever return in a single World Cup, surpassing their previous 7 goals record, achieved in the 1930 and 2002 editions.

All goals of USA vs AUS clash

The first goal came in the 11th minute of the game when Australian defender Cameron Burgess turned his cut-back into his own net. The second goal came from USA's defender Alex Freeman, who headed in Sergino Dest's effort after a corner to double the lead before half-time.

After conceding two goals in the first half, Australian manager Tony Popovic brought on Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe, but it wasn't enough for the Socceroos.

USA top Group D and book spot in Round of 32

With this win, the USA reached six points in the Points Table of Group D and qualified for the Round of 32. Their next fixture is against Turkey in Los Angeles, and if Turkey fail to defeat Paraguay in the upcoming contest, the USA will top Group D anyway.

Meanwhile, Australia's chance to qualify for the next round are still alive, but they must win against Paraguay in their final group fixture, which is scheduled to be played on June 26, 7:30 AM IST.