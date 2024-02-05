FIFA World Cup 2026: US to witness grand finale on July 19, to be played in...

The 23rd edition of the FIFA World Cup will be its biggest-ever edition, featuring 48 teams – 16 more than the previous edition in Qatar – and 104 matches.

The final match of the 2026 World Cup is set to take place in New Jersey at MetLife Stadium, home to the NFL's New York Giants and New York Jets, as announced by FIFA. The tournament, featuring 48 teams, will wrap up on July 19. The United States, Canada, and Mexico are jointly hosting the event, with Canada hosting 13 games, Mexico hosting 13 games, and the remaining matches spread across 11 U.S. cities.

Toronto, Mexico City, and Los Angeles will kick off the tournament with opening matches for their respective national teams. The final showdown, set in MetLife Stadium, can accommodate 82,500 spectators and previously hosted the Copa America Centenario final in 2016.

The #FIFAWorldCup 26 final is headed to New York New Jersey#WeAre26 FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup February 4, 2024

Mexico City's Estadio Azteca will host the opening match on June 11, making Mexico the first nation to host the World Cup for a third time. Mexico's head coach, Jaime Lozano, expressed the team's excitement and acknowledged the pressure of playing in front of home fans.

Canada, hosting its first World Cup games, will debut on June 12 in Toronto. The U.S. will stick to the West Coast during the group stage, playing twice in Los Angeles and once in Seattle. The tournament will later shift entirely to the U.S. for the quarter-final round, spread across Los Angeles, Kansas City, Miami, and Boston. Dallas and Atlanta will host the semi-finals, Miami the third-place playoff, and Philadelphia a Round of 16 match on July 4, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

The 2026 World Cup features an expanded format with 104 matches, including an additional knockout round, due to the increase in teams from 32 to 48. To accommodate the diverse climates and distances among the 16 host cities, FIFA divided the venues into three regions—east, central, and west—allowing teams to operate from a base camp in the same region as their games.