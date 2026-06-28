FIFA World Cup 2026 stats: Nine African teams qualify for Round of 32 in historic continental breakthrough

African football reached a historic milestone at the FIFA World Cup 2026 as nine of the continent's 10 representatives secured places in the knockout stage. The unprecedented achievement underlines Africa's growing influence on the global stage and marks its best-ever performance at a World Cup.

Africa just made history, sending 10 nations to the 2026 World Cup. After Congo beat Uzbekistan 3-1 and Algeria pulled off an incredible 3-3 draw against Austria on Saturday night, nine African teams are moving on to the knockout stage. To put this in perspective, the previous record was only two—total.

Seventeen days into the tournament, Morocco, South Africa, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Cape Verde, Egypt, Congo, and Algeria all secured their spots in the round of 32.

Morocco, who broke barriers at the last World Cup in Qatar as the first African country to ever reach the semifinals, is looking strong once again. They already held Brazil to a 1-1 draw this year and will co-host the World Cup in 2030.

Historically, just six African countries had ever made it out of the group stage—and never more than two in a single tournament, like in 2014 and 2022. This year completely shattered that ceiling, with surprise runs from Cape Verde and Congo adding to the excitement.

Congo faces a huge challenge next against England, but right now, everyone’s soaking it in.

“It’s really historic for our country, Congo,” said forward Fiston Mayele after the match. “It’s the first win, and it’s the first knockout stage for us. I have to be proud right now, and honestly, people back home are celebrating everywhere. We’re proud to be Congolese, and I think we’ll keep going.”

Mayele snagged a crucial goal at the 78th minute, sandwiched by two from Yoane Wissa—a penalty at 68 minutes, and another deep in stoppage time.

Algeria’s road to the round of 32 was dramatic. Their match with Austria was locked at 2-2 in stoppage time, and it looked like both teams would settle for the point. Suddenly, captain Riyad Mahrez put Algeria ahead, but Austria answered just two minutes later, leveling the score as the final whistle blew. Still, the draw was enough for both sides to advance.

Sitting next to the player of the game trophy, Wissa reflected on just how far Congo had come.

“It’s only the second time we’re in the World Cup—52 years after the first,” he said. “We started chasing this dream as a group four years ago. First, we drew with Portugal, then lost to Colombia. Today, we were already trailing 1-0 just 10 minutes in. Nothing is easy in football. You have to show resilience, and when these moments come, you really have to enjoy them, because it’s never easy.”

Wissa believes these wins prove there’s something special on the horizon for African soccer—young talent is stepping up.

“Now, every African team can have big dreams. Last time, Morocco reached the semifinals. Now, I think it’s eight teams moving on,” Wissa said. “The future looks good for African sides. Young players are breaking through earlier. Look at our team, with guys like Sadiki and Mukau. That just shows our federation can dream big, too.”

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