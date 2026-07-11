FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain reach semifinals after hard-fought 2-1 win over Belgium

La Roja qualified for the semi-final round after registering a hard-fought victory over the Red Devils, courtesy of a late strike from substitute Merino. Know more about the game and Spain's upcoming oppponent.

Spain beat Belgium to qualify for the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifaworldcup)

Spain became the second team of the FIFA World Cup 2026 to secure a place in the semi-finals after defeating Belgium 2-1 in the quarter-finals. A late strike from substitute Mikel Merino turned out to be the match-winning difference as La Roja registered a hard-fought victory in their third knockout game. In the next round, Spain will battle France on Wednesday, July 15, at the Dallas Stadium.

Spain vs Belgium: First Half

Spain were in a dominant position from the opening whistle and struck first in the 30th minute after Fabian Ruiz scored the first goal. Spain continued to outshine Belgium through Lamine Yamal, who also went on to earn the Player of the Match award despite not scoring a single goal.

Interestingly, the Red Devils equalised just before half-time when Charles De Ketelaere headed home Timothy Castagne's cross in the 41st minute.

Belgium's equaliser also brought an end to Spain goalie Unai Simon's phenomenal run of 560 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding. The milestone surpassed the previous record of 517 minutes, held by Italy's Walter Zenga since the 1990 edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Spain vs Belgium: Second Half

In the second half, Spain turned things around when Merino scored the match-winning goal, leaving a handful of time for Belgium to mount another comeback. It was all over for the Red Devils after an 8-minute extra time, as Spain qualified for the semi-finals, also extending their unbeaten run to 36 matches.

Spain will not lock horns with Kylian Mbappe's France on July 15, and the winner of the contest will book a berth for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. Apart from this, there are still two semi-final matches left in the tournament, one between Norway and England and the other between Argentina and Switzerland.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/