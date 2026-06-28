FIFA World Cup 2026, South Africa vs Canada: Predicted lineups, team news, prediction and more

South Africa and Canada meet in a historic FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash as both nations chase a maiden knockout victory. Check the predicted lineups, latest team news, key players, head-to-head record, match prediction, kickoff time and everything you need before kickoff.

The knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is about to begin. The Round of 32 features a match between South Africa and Canada. Set for Monday, 29 June, the game will start at 12:30 AM for those watching in India. The venue for this showdown will be the Los Angeles Stadium (SoFi Stadium) located in Inglewood, California, United States.

Winner gets more than bragging rights. They’ll punch their ticket to the Round of 16 and line up against whoever survives the Netherlands vs Morocco clash.

South Africa and Canada have only played each other once before at the senior international level. That was back in November 2007, just a friendly in Durban. South Africa took that match 2-0, thanks to Teko Modise’s brace—one in open play, one from the penalty spot right before halftime.

This'll be their first-ever meeting in a competitive setting, which adds a dash of unpredictability. History hasn’t been kind to Canada when they've faced African teams in tournament play. They lost to Cameroon in the 2001 Confederations Cup and lost to Morocco at the last World Cup in Qatar.

If you like goals, you might want to adjust your expectations. South Africa’s last seven games? Six ended with under 2.5 goals. Canada? Same story—ten of their last thirteen matches finished on the low-scoring side.

Let’s talk form. South Africa’s group stage journey was anything but straightforward: Loss, draw, win. They started off sloppy, conceding early and going down to ten men in a 2-0 loss to Mexico. But they steadied, grabbed a late 1-1 draw with Czechia—Teboho Mokoena rescuing their campaign from the penalty spot in the final minutes—and then edged South Korea 1-0. Credit Hugo Broos for organizing his squad; they didn’t see much of the ball but got the one chance they needed.

Canada’s group stage was almost a mirror image—draw, win, loss. They’ve been more explosive, though. Their World Cup journey started with a tough 1-1 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which gave them their first-ever point in the tournament. Momentum really picked up with a 6-0 dismantling of Qatar, with Jonathan David bagging three goals. But then their flaws showed under pressure, falling 2-1 to Switzerland after defensive mishaps.

What about tactics? Hugo Broos isn’t out to surprise anyone. South Africa will defend deep, keep it compact, and give up possession by design. Mokoena pulls the strings with those raking diagonals, and look for Thapelo Maseko to pounce on any gaps behind the Canadian defense—especially if Alphonso Davies pushes too far forward.

Jesse Marsch, for Canada, wants the tempo high and intensity higher. Expect Canada to press aggressively, hurrying South Africa into errors before they can set up. Davies’s pace out wide will force defenders to make choices, dragging them out and creating space for Jonathan David through the middle. But Canada can’t get too cute with risky passes in midfield—if they do, South Africa will break with purpose.

Predicted starting lineups

South Africa: Williams (goalkeeper); Mudau, Mbokazi, Okon, Modiba; Mbatha, Mokoena; Maseko, Mofokeng, Appollis; Makgopa

Canada: Crepeau (goalkeeper); Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Saliba, Ahmed; David, Larin

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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