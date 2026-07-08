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Is FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Europe? Six European teams in quarter-finals, what's behind the trend?

With six European teams - France, Belgium, Norway, England, Spain and Switzerland - still in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals, there is a high chance that the coveted trophy is coming back to Europe. Here's why Europe has the edge over the remaining challengers.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 05:20 PM IST

Is FIFA World Cup 2026 coming to Europe? Six European teams in quarter-finals, what's behind the trend?
Six out of 8 nations in the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 are Europeans (AI-Generated)
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FIFA World Cup 2026 is now in its last leg with the conclusion of the Round of 16 stage, leaving the top eight teams which qualified for the quarter-final round. Interestingly, six out of these eight teams are European countries, showcasing the continent's strong statement on football's biggest stage despite the tournament is being held outside Europe. Except for defending champions Argentina and Morocco, all other teams that qualified for the quarter-finals are European nations. These include England, France, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Belgium. Notably, this is the highest number of European contention in the quarter-finals at a FIFA World Cup hosted outside Europe since the 1994 tournament.

How European nations outshine others in FIFA WC 2026?

It is important to note that the campaigns of many European nations were not up to the mark during the group stage due to challenging weather conditions in North America. However, as the tournament progressed, top European nations such as France, England, and Spain bounced back with force and billed themselves as title contenders.

In the Round of 16, Belgium eliminated co-host the United States while England knocked out another co-host, Mexico, despite a 10-man side. Not only this, Norway showed an exit to five-time champion Brazil and earned a spot in the quarter-finals.

Whats App Image 2026 07 08 at 7 15 19 AM

Is World Cup trophy coming to Europe?

More representation means more chances. Since six out of the eight remaining teams in the 2026 World Cup are from Europe, there is a high chance that one of these nations will qualify for the semis and then the final and ultimately lift the coveted trophy.

The logic behind this is simple since Europe has more teams left in the tournament than any other continent, it has a better chance of producing the next World Champion. Star players like France's Kylian Mbappe, England's Harry Kane and Norway's Erling Haaland are also in the race for the Golden Boot. Currently, Argentina captain Lionel Messi is leading the race with eight goals.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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