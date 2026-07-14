FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinal: Will Kylian Mbappé play against Spain? Know what coach Deschamps said

France coach Didier Deschamps confirmed Kylian Mbappé is fit to play against Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal.

France coach Didier Deschamps has eased fitness concerns around Kylian Mbappé, confirming the captain will be available for Thursday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal against Spain despite a minor ankle knock picked up vs Morocco.

Deschamps downplays injury

After injuring his ankle, Mbappe was replaced late in France's 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco. Additionally, he skipped portions of the team's last practice, which alarmed supporters. But Deschamps moved quickly to calm nerves. 'Kylian is fine,' the France boss said at the pre-match press conference. He explained that Mbappé’s reduced workload was only precautionary. 'Yes, he trained. He is allowed to do 10 minutes in one drill instead of 15,' Deschamps said.

There is no structural damage, according to team sources, despite the forward's limited participation in the workout. All indications lead to Mbappé starting in the semifinal; however, France's medical staff will keep an eye on him. The 26-year-old, who leads the attack with speed and goals, has been essential to France's success. His presence gives Les Bleus a significant advantage over one of the most formidable opponents in the tournament.

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Spain stands in the way of the final

France takes on a Spanish squad that has won 36 straight games. La Roja defeated Belgium 2-1 to go to the round of four, and they have demonstrated skill on both sides of the ball. So far, Spain's high press and midfield control have caused problems for every opponent. However, France will support their ability to counterattack, and Mbappe's quickness is anticipated to be crucial in breaching Spain's defence.

Argentina or England will be waiting for the winner to secure a spot in the final on July 20. In what is expected to be one of the most important games of the tournament, Deschamps believes that having a fully fit Mbappé might make all the difference.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/