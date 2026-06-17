FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?

FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in Ind

Sania Mirza to make OTT debut? As Farah Khan's takes over Lock Upp, her best friend to feature in Kunal Kemmu's Alliance? Here's what we know

Sania Mirza to make OTT debut? Former Tennis player to particiapte in Alliance

Revealed: Samay Raina's India Got Latent returns bigger and bolder? Comedian's show will feature on Netflix, first guest will leave you shocked

Samay Raina's India Got Latent returns bigger and bolder? First guest will be...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines

From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026 sees highest-ever single-day attendance with 281,223 fans

On Day 6, the FIFA World Cup 2026 set a new benchmark in football history with a record-breaking 281,223 fans attending matches on a single day.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 17, 2026, 03:49 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 sees highest-ever single-day attendance with 281,223 fans
A new record of fans attendance was created on Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2026. (Pic Credits: Instagram/fifa)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has witnessed an epic start as it has created a new benchmark in football history with a record-breaking 281,223 fans attending matches in a single day. Yes, you read it right! On Day 6 of the tournament, a total of 281,223 fans watched the games live in a stadium, surpassing the previous daily record of 277,070 set on June 28, 1994. The new record of 281,223 fans includes matches on the sixth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with games between France and Senegal, Iraq and Norway, Argentina and Algeria, and Austria and Jordan.

Currently, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already recorded a staggering total attendance of 1,309,652 fans, with every match pulling in an impressive average crowd of 65,483 spectators.

On this achievement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a special post on social media and wrote, ''Wow! 281,223 fans in FIFA World Cup stadiums today - the highest attended day in the history of the competition! 16 June 2026 will go down in FIFA World Cup history! I cannot thank our fans enough for bringing colour, atmosphere and emotions to this tournament. The most inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to show just how much our game is loved and how Football Unites The World!

Take a look

Results of matches on Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2026

Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been one of the most exciting days so far. In New Jersey, France registered a 3-1 victory over Senegal, while Norway produced a dominant 4-1 win against Iraq in Boston. Defending champions Argentina kicked off with a strong start as they took a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Algeria in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Austria secured a solid 3-1 win against Jordan in Santa Clara.

d5bfb533 04a7 4c43 b94b b3c5abd8d83d

Meanwhile, the sixth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with strong wins from favourites France, Norway, Argentina, and Austria. It will be interesting to see how the tournament progresses in the coming days, as the competition intensifies and teams battle for crucial points in the group stage.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in India?
FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 7 Live Streaming: When and where to watch matches in Ind
Sania Mirza to make OTT debut? As Farah Khan's takes over Lock Upp, her best friend to feature in Kunal Kemmu's Alliance? Here's what we know
Sania Mirza to make OTT debut? Former Tennis player to particiapte in Alliance
G7 Summit 2026: Is Donald Trump the 'real boss'? Here's what US President said
G7 Summit 2026: Is Donald Trump the 'real boss'? Here's what US President said
Karnataka man mixes rat poison, powdered bangle pieces in soft drink to kill wife
Karnataka man mixes rat poison, bangle pieces in soft drink to kill wife
Revealed: Samay Raina's India Got Latent returns bigger and bolder? Comedian's show will feature on Netflix, first guest will leave you shocked
Samay Raina's India Got Latent returns bigger and bolder? First guest will be...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look
G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Meloni, Trump
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik made headlines
From fallout with family to breakup over religion: 5 times Amaal Mallik
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement