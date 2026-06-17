FIFA World Cup 2026 sees highest-ever single-day attendance with 281,223 fans

On Day 6, the FIFA World Cup 2026 set a new benchmark in football history with a record-breaking 281,223 fans attending matches on a single day.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has witnessed an epic start as it has created a new benchmark in football history with a record-breaking 281,223 fans attending matches in a single day. Yes, you read it right! On Day 6 of the tournament, a total of 281,223 fans watched the games live in a stadium, surpassing the previous daily record of 277,070 set on June 28, 1994. The new record of 281,223 fans includes matches on the sixth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026, with games between France and Senegal, Iraq and Norway, Argentina and Algeria, and Austria and Jordan.

Currently, the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already recorded a staggering total attendance of 1,309,652 fans, with every match pulling in an impressive average crowd of 65,483 spectators.

On this achievement, FIFA President Gianni Infantino shared a special post on social media and wrote, ''Wow! 281,223 fans in FIFA World Cup stadiums today - the highest attended day in the history of the competition! 16 June 2026 will go down in FIFA World Cup history! I cannot thank our fans enough for bringing colour, atmosphere and emotions to this tournament. The most inclusive FIFA World Cup 2026 continues to show just how much our game is loved and how Football Unites The World!

Take a look

Results of matches on Day 6 of FIFA World Cup 2026

Day 6 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been one of the most exciting days so far. In New Jersey, France registered a 3-1 victory over Senegal, while Norway produced a dominant 4-1 win against Iraq in Boston. Defending champions Argentina kicked off with a strong start as they took a comfortable 3-0 triumph over Algeria in Kansas City. Meanwhile, Austria secured a solid 3-1 win against Jordan in Santa Clara.

Meanwhile, the sixth day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 ended with strong wins from favourites France, Norway, Argentina, and Austria. It will be interesting to see how the tournament progresses in the coming days, as the competition intensifies and teams battle for crucial points in the group stage.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/