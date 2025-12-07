FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for final face off, here's when and where to watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Check here to know full World Cup 2026 schedule.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 11:08 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for final face off, here's when and where to watch
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially on the horizon, with the full match schedule now public. The announcement followed a draw ceremony in Washington, D.C. The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams for the first time. This expansion will result in a record number of matches and venues across North America.

The historic event begins on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Mexico will play South Africa in the opening match. The stadium, a past host for World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986, will once again kick off the tournament. The United States will start their campaign the next day in Los Angeles against Paraguay, while Canada will play in Toronto against the winner of UEFA Playoff A.

Argentina, the defending champions, will begin their title defense in Group J. They will face Algeria in their first match, followed by Austria and Jordan. Other notable early matches include Brazil versus Morocco, Germany against Curacao, Netherlands versus Japan, and England versus Croatia. The tournament will span major cities like New York, Houston, Miami, Vancouver, Dallas, and Guadalajara. This promises global travel, drama, and spectacle.

Over 38 days of competition, teams will compete in an expanded group stage. They will then advance to a larger knockout bracket, starting with a Round of 32. The tournament will conclude with the final on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the next world champion will be crowned.

The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has defined modern football for the past two decades. However, Messi secured the World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022.

Argentina and Portugal were both in Pot 1. Therefore, they could not be placed in the same group. Messi's Argentina is in Group J, alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Ronaldo's Portugal is in Group K with Colombia, Uzbekistan, and a FIFA playoff team (Jamaica, Congo, or New Caledonia).

Both teams are on the same path, meaning they could potentially meet before the final in the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full schedule

June 11

Mexico vs South Africa (Group A) – Mexico City

South Korea vs UEFA Playoff D (Group A) – Guadalajara


June 12

Canada vs UEFA Playoff A (Group B) – Toronto

USA vs Paraguay (Group D) – Los Angeles

June 13

Brazil vs Morocco (Group C) – Boston or New York/New Jersey

Australia vs UEFA Playoff C (Group D) – Vancouver

Haiti vs Scotland (Group C) – Boston or New York/New Jersey

Qatar vs Switzerland (Group B) – San Francisco Bay Area

June 14

Germany vs Curacao (Group E) – Philadelphia or Houston

Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (Group E) – Philadelphia or Houston

Netherlands vs Japan (Group F) – Dallas or Monterrey

UEFA Playoff B vs Tunisia (Group F) – Dallas or Monterrey

June 15

Spain vs Cape Verde (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta

Belgium vs Egypt (Group G) – Los Angeles or Seattle

Iran vs New Zealand (Group G) – Los Angeles or Seattle

June 16

France vs Senegal (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Boston

FIFA Playoff 2 vs Norway (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Boston

Argentina vs Algeria (Group J) – Kansas City or San Francisco Bay Area

Austria vs Jordan (Group J) – Kansas City or San Francisco Bay Area

June 17

England vs Croatia (Group L) – Toronto or Dallas

Ghana vs Panama (Group L) – Toronto or Dallas

Portugal vs FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) – Houston or Mexico City

Uzbekistan vs Colombia (Group K) – Houston or Mexico City

June 18

UEFA Playoff D vs South Africa (Group A) – Atlanta

Switzerland vs UEFA Playoff A (Group A) – Los Angeles

Canada vs Qatar (Group B) – Vancouver

Mexico vs South Korea (Group A) – Guadalajara

June 19

Brazil vs Haiti (Group C) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey

Scotland vs Morocco (Group C) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey

UEFA Playoff C vs Paraguay (Group D) – San Francisco Bay Area

USA vs Australia (Group D) – Seattle

June 20

Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E) – Toronto or Kansas City

Ecuador vs Curacao (Group E) – Toronto or Kansas City

Netherlands vs UEFA Playoff B (Group F) – Houston or Monterrey

Tunisia vs Japan (Group F) – Houston or Monterrey

June 21

Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta

Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta

Belgium vs Iran (Group G) – Los Angeles or Vancouver

New Zealand vs Egypt (Group G) – Los Angeles or Vancouver

June 22

France vs FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia

Norway vs Senegal (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia

Argentina vs Austria (Group J) – Dallas or San Francisco Bay Area

Jordan vs Algeria (Group J) – Dallas or San Francisco Bay Area

June 23

England vs Ghana (Group L) – Boston or Toronto

Panama vs Croatia (Group L) – Boston or Toronto

Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Group K) – Houston or Guadalajara

Colombia vs FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) – Houston or Guadalajara

June 24

Scotland vs Brazil (Group C) – Miami or Atlanta

Morocco vs Haiti (Group C) – Miami or Atlanta

Canada vs Switzerland (Group B) – Vancouver

UEFA Playoff A vs Qatar (Group B) – Seattle

Mexico vs UEFA Playoff D (Group A) – Mexico City

South Korea vs South Africa (Group A) – Monterrey

June 25

Ecuador vs Germany (Group E) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey

Curacao vs Ivory Coast (Group E) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey

Tunisia vs Netherlands (Group F) – Dallas or Kansas City

Japan vs UEFA Playoff B (Group F) – Dallas or Kansas City

USA vs UEFA Playoff C (Group D) – Los Angeles

Paraguay vs Australia (Group D) – San Francisco Bay Area

June 26

Norway vs France (Group I) – Boston or Toronto

Senegal vs FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) – Boston or Toronto

New Zealand vs Belgium (Group G) – Seattle or Vancouver

Egypt vs Iran (Group G) – Seattle or Vancouver

Uruguay vs Spain (Group H) – Houston or Guadalajara

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (Group H) – Houston or Guadalajara

June 27

Panama vs England (Group L) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia

Croatia vs Ghana (Group L) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia

Jordan vs Argentina (Group J) – Kansas City or Dallas

Algeria vs Austria (Group J) – Kansas City or Dallas

Colombia vs Portugal (Group K) – Miami or Atlanta

FIFA Playoff 1 vs Uzbekistan (Group K) – Miami or Atlanta

Knockout Round Schedule

Round of 32: June 28 to July 3

Round of 16: July 4 to July 7

Quarterfinals: July 9 to July 11

Semifinals: July 14 and 15 at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

Third-place match: July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

World Cup Final: July 19 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

When and where to watch FIFA world cup in India?

As of now, the official broadcasters for the main tournament in India have not been confirmed. However, a dedicated sports OTT platform, Shrachi Sports Entertainment Network (SSEN), has placed a bid for the rights and intends to stream the entire tournament for free if successful.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
