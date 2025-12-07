FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule released: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo set for final face off, here's when and where to watch

Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale live updates: Stage is SET, finalists Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik meet evicted players, dance to...
The FIFA World Cup 2026 will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, 2026. Check here to know full World Cup 2026 schedule.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is officially on the horizon, with the full match schedule now public. The announcement followed a draw ceremony in Washington, D.C. The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will feature 48 teams for the first time. This expansion will result in a record number of matches and venues across North America.
The historic event begins on June 11, 2026, at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca. Mexico will play South Africa in the opening match. The stadium, a past host for World Cup openers in 1970 and 1986, will once again kick off the tournament. The United States will start their campaign the next day in Los Angeles against Paraguay, while Canada will play in Toronto against the winner of UEFA Playoff A.
Argentina, the defending champions, will begin their title defense in Group J. They will face Algeria in their first match, followed by Austria and Jordan. Other notable early matches include Brazil versus Morocco, Germany against Curacao, Netherlands versus Japan, and England versus Croatia. The tournament will span major cities like New York, Houston, Miami, Vancouver, Dallas, and Guadalajara. This promises global travel, drama, and spectacle.
Over 38 days of competition, teams will compete in an expanded group stage. They will then advance to a larger knockout bracket, starting with a Round of 32. The tournament will conclude with the final on July 19, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where the next world champion will be crowned.
The Messi-Ronaldo rivalry has defined modern football for the past two decades. However, Messi secured the World Cup trophy in Qatar in 2022.
Argentina and Portugal were both in Pot 1. Therefore, they could not be placed in the same group. Messi's Argentina is in Group J, alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Ronaldo's Portugal is in Group K with Colombia, Uzbekistan, and a FIFA playoff team (Jamaica, Congo, or New Caledonia).
Both teams are on the same path, meaning they could potentially meet before the final in the tournament.
Mexico vs South Africa (Group A) – Mexico City
South Korea vs UEFA Playoff D (Group A) – Guadalajara
June 12
Canada vs UEFA Playoff A (Group B) – Toronto
USA vs Paraguay (Group D) – Los Angeles
June 13
Brazil vs Morocco (Group C) – Boston or New York/New Jersey
Australia vs UEFA Playoff C (Group D) – Vancouver
Haiti vs Scotland (Group C) – Boston or New York/New Jersey
Qatar vs Switzerland (Group B) – San Francisco Bay Area
June 14
Germany vs Curacao (Group E) – Philadelphia or Houston
Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (Group E) – Philadelphia or Houston
Netherlands vs Japan (Group F) – Dallas or Monterrey
UEFA Playoff B vs Tunisia (Group F) – Dallas or Monterrey
June 15
Spain vs Cape Verde (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta
Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta
Belgium vs Egypt (Group G) – Los Angeles or Seattle
Iran vs New Zealand (Group G) – Los Angeles or Seattle
June 16
France vs Senegal (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Boston
FIFA Playoff 2 vs Norway (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Boston
Argentina vs Algeria (Group J) – Kansas City or San Francisco Bay Area
Austria vs Jordan (Group J) – Kansas City or San Francisco Bay Area
June 17
England vs Croatia (Group L) – Toronto or Dallas
Ghana vs Panama (Group L) – Toronto or Dallas
Portugal vs FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) – Houston or Mexico City
Uzbekistan vs Colombia (Group K) – Houston or Mexico City
June 18
UEFA Playoff D vs South Africa (Group A) – Atlanta
Switzerland vs UEFA Playoff A (Group A) – Los Angeles
Canada vs Qatar (Group B) – Vancouver
Mexico vs South Korea (Group A) – Guadalajara
June 19
Brazil vs Haiti (Group C) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey
Scotland vs Morocco (Group C) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey
UEFA Playoff C vs Paraguay (Group D) – San Francisco Bay Area
USA vs Australia (Group D) – Seattle
June 20
Germany vs Ivory Coast (Group E) – Toronto or Kansas City
Ecuador vs Curacao (Group E) – Toronto or Kansas City
Netherlands vs UEFA Playoff B (Group F) – Houston or Monterrey
Tunisia vs Japan (Group F) – Houston or Monterrey
June 21
Spain vs Saudi Arabia (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta
Uruguay vs Cape Verde (Group H) – Miami or Atlanta
Belgium vs Iran (Group G) – Los Angeles or Vancouver
New Zealand vs Egypt (Group G) – Los Angeles or Vancouver
June 22
France vs FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia
Norway vs Senegal (Group I) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia
Argentina vs Austria (Group J) – Dallas or San Francisco Bay Area
Jordan vs Algeria (Group J) – Dallas or San Francisco Bay Area
June 23
England vs Ghana (Group L) – Boston or Toronto
Panama vs Croatia (Group L) – Boston or Toronto
Portugal vs Uzbekistan (Group K) – Houston or Guadalajara
Colombia vs FIFA Playoff 1 (Group K) – Houston or Guadalajara
June 24
Scotland vs Brazil (Group C) – Miami or Atlanta
Morocco vs Haiti (Group C) – Miami or Atlanta
Canada vs Switzerland (Group B) – Vancouver
UEFA Playoff A vs Qatar (Group B) – Seattle
Mexico vs UEFA Playoff D (Group A) – Mexico City
South Korea vs South Africa (Group A) – Monterrey
June 25
Ecuador vs Germany (Group E) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey
Curacao vs Ivory Coast (Group E) – Philadelphia or New York/New Jersey
Tunisia vs Netherlands (Group F) – Dallas or Kansas City
Japan vs UEFA Playoff B (Group F) – Dallas or Kansas City
USA vs UEFA Playoff C (Group D) – Los Angeles
Paraguay vs Australia (Group D) – San Francisco Bay Area
June 26
Norway vs France (Group I) – Boston or Toronto
Senegal vs FIFA Playoff 2 (Group I) – Boston or Toronto
New Zealand vs Belgium (Group G) – Seattle or Vancouver
Egypt vs Iran (Group G) – Seattle or Vancouver
Uruguay vs Spain (Group H) – Houston or Guadalajara
Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (Group H) – Houston or Guadalajara
June 27
Panama vs England (Group L) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia
Croatia vs Ghana (Group L) – New York/New Jersey or Philadelphia
Jordan vs Argentina (Group J) – Kansas City or Dallas
Algeria vs Austria (Group J) – Kansas City or Dallas
Colombia vs Portugal (Group K) – Miami or Atlanta
FIFA Playoff 1 vs Uzbekistan (Group K) – Miami or Atlanta
Knockout Round Schedule
Round of 32: June 28 to July 3
Round of 16: July 4 to July 7
Quarterfinals: July 9 to July 11
Semifinals: July 14 and 15 at AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas) and Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
Third-place match: July 18 at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens
World Cup Final: July 19 at MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
As of now, the official broadcasters for the main tournament in India have not been confirmed. However, a dedicated sports OTT platform, Shrachi Sports Entertainment Network (SSEN), has placed a bid for the rights and intends to stream the entire tournament for free if successful.