FIFA World Cup 2026: Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay, Belgium vs Egypt, when and where to watch; Check details here

The two massive clashes, such as Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay and Belgium vs Egypt, are going to be held in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Check details here on when and where you can watch the matches.

On Tuesday, the FIFA World Cup 2026 continues with two exciting group-stage matches. Saudi Arabia will take on Uruguay in Group H, while Belgium face Egypt in Group G as teams look to make a strong start to their campaigns.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: Key match details

At the Miami Stadium on June 16 at 3:30 AM, Team Saudi Arabia begins their Group H journey against two-time world champions Team Uruguay. Saudi Arabia is making its seventh appearance at the World Cup with this match and it is also their third consecutive participation in the tournament.

The Asian side, as they have only reached the knockout stage once and will be hoping for better results from the previous ones. On the other hand, Uruguay is participating in their 15th World Cup and they have a strong team with the likes of Federico Valverde, Darwin Nunez and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Belgium vs Egypt: Group G clash

At Seattle Stadium, Belgium and Egypt will meet in a high-profile Group G encounter on June 16, 12:30 AM. At the 2018 tournament, Belgium are appearing in their 15th World Cup and will be aiming to replicate or better their third-place finish.

Egypt, on the other hand, will participate in the World Cup once again after their absence in the 2022 edition. With captain Mohamed Salah at the helm, the Pharaohs qualified through an impressive unbeaten run and they are determined to make a powerful statement against the Red Devils. Belgium's team features Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois, and Egypt will depend on Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet for success.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi backed by Miroslav Klose to break all-time World Cup goal record; says, 'He is welcome to do it'

Where to watch in India

Both FIFA World Cup 2026 matches are live on the Zee5 app and platform with a subscription and Indian fans can watch. The matches will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels.