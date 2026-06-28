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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Meet all 32 qualified teams and knockout fixtures

FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its first knockout stage, with 32 nations set to battle for a place in the Round of 16. Check the full list of teams qualified for the Round of 32 and their fixtures in the coming days.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 10:00 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Meet all 32 qualified teams and knockout fixtures
FIFA World Cup 2026: Check full fixtures of the Round of 32. (AI-Generated)
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The group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally come to an end. The top two teams from each of the 12 groups, along with the eight best third-placed teams, have sealed their spot in the Round of 32. These 32 nations will now move to the knockout stage, where each match is a do-or-die battle.

 

A total of 48 teams competed in the biggest-ever FIFA World Cup, with teams like Mexico, the United States, Germany, Argentina, and France becoming the first teams to advance to the next round.

 

Which teams are qualified for the Round of 32?

 

Mexico

USA

Germany

Argentina

France

Norway

Colombia

Switzerland

Canada

Brazil

Morocco

Bosnia and Herzegovina

South Africa

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

Netherlands

Japan

Sweden

Australia

Spain

Cape Verde

Paraguay

Egypt

Portugal

England

Ghana

Belgium

Senegal

Croatia

DR Congo

Austria

Algeria

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 27 at 7 16 22 AM

 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32: Full fixtures, match timings and venues

 

June 29, South Africa vs Canada - Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles (12:30 AM)

June 29, Brazil vs Japan - Houston Stadium, Houston (10:30 PM)

June 30, Germany vs Paraguay - Boston Stadium, Boston (2:30 AM)

June 30, Netherlands vs Morocco - Monterrey Stadium, Monterrey (6:30 AM)

June 30, Ivory Coast vs Norway - Houston Stadium, Houston (10:30 PM)

July 1, France vs Sweden - New York New Jersey Stadium, East Rutherford (2:30 AM)

July 1, Mexico vs Ecuador - Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City (6:30 AM)

July 1, England vs DR Congo - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta (9:30 PM)

July 2, Belgium vs Senegal - Seattle Stadium, Seattle (1:30 AM)

July 2, USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina - San Francisco Bay Arena Stadium, Santa Clara (5:30 AM)

July 3, Spain vs Austria - Los Angeles Stadium, Los Angeles (12:30 AM)

July 3, Portugal vs Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto (4:30 AM)

July 3, Switzerland vs Algeria - BC Place, Vancouver (8:30 AM)

July 3, Australia vs Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington (11:30 AM)

July 4, Argentina vs Cape Verde - Miami Stadium, Miami (3:30 AM)

July 4, Colombia vs Ghana - Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City (7:00 AM)

 

The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on July 20 at the New York-New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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