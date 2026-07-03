FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why was Croatia's late equaliser disallowed? VAR decision vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal explained

Why was Croatia's late equaliser disallowed? VAR decision vs Portugal explained

What is an externment order? Bombay HC asks Mumbai Police, 'Why can't citizen raise slogans like 'BJP, Amit Shah Murdabad'

What is externment order? Bombay HC questions Mumbai police

Nagabandham movie review: Virat Karrna's bloody fantasy adventure is ambitious, loud, but entertains despite giving deja vu of Baahubali, Kantara

Nagabandham review: Virat Karrna's adventure is ambitious, loud, but entertains

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy

Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy

Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT

Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here

Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Highlights: Spain beat Austria 3-0, Portugal edge Croatia 2-1 to set up Round of 16 clash

Spain and Portugal advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with victories over Austria and Croatia. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in Spain’s 3-0 win, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos guided Portugal to a dramatic 2-1 victory before a blockbuster clash on Monday.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 12:20 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Highlights: Spain beat Austria 3-0, Portugal edge Croatia 2-1 to set up Round of 16 clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Spain and Portugal booked their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with contrasting victories on Thursday, setting up a mouthwatering Iberian derby in Dallas on Monday.

Spain cruised past Austria with a commanding 3-0 victory, while Portugal survived a late scare to edge Croatia 2-1 after a dramatic VAR decision denied the Croatians an equaliser in stoppage time.

Spain cruise past Austria 3-0

Spain delivered one of their most convincing performances of the tournament, comfortably defeating Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles.

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled possession from the opening whistle and nearly took the lead early when Marc Cucurella found the net. However, referee Glenn Nyberg ruled out the goal after judging Pau Cubarsí to have fouled Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager during the build-up.

Spain eventually broke the deadlock through Mikel Oyarzabal, who finished calmly from close range to give La Roja a deserved first-half lead. Austria struggled to create meaningful chances after the break, and Spain doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Pedro Porro headed home from Alex Baena's pinpoint cross.

Oyarzabal sealed the victory late in the match with his second goal of the evening, firing a right-footed effort into the bottom corner to complete a dominant 3-0 win. The victory marked Spain's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage win since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Portugal edge Croatia in dramatic finish

Portugal had to battle hard against Croatia in Toronto before securing a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The first half ended goalless, but Croatia struck first shortly after the restart. Josip Stanišić delivered an excellent cross to Ivan Perišić, who was left unmarked at the far post and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Portugal responded in the 68th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after Renato Veiga was pulled down inside the box by Nikola Vlašić. The goal ended Ronaldo's long wait for his first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and brought Portugal level at 1-1.

Ramos delivers late winner

With extra time looming, Portugal found the breakthrough in the 94th minute.

Rafael Leão whipped in a dangerous cross that Gonçalo Ramos met with a powerful header into the top-right corner, putting Portugal ahead for the first time in the match.

Croatia thought they had forced extra time moments later when Joško Gvardiol smashed home an equaliser deep into stoppage time. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed because Mario Pašalić was ruled offside in the build-up, allowing Portugal to hold on for victory.

Emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

Portugal's victory came exactly one year after the passing of former winger Diogo Jota.

Following the final whistle, the Portuguese squad paid tribute to their late teammate by posing with Jota's No. 21 jersey in an emotional team photograph.

Spain vs Portugal awaits

The two European giants will now face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in Dallas on Monday. With Spain in impressive form and Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-Iberian showdown promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout stage.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Be Funky collage 96

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why was Croatia's late equaliser disallowed? VAR decision vs Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal explained
Why was Croatia's late equaliser disallowed? VAR decision vs Portugal explained
What is an externment order? Bombay HC asks Mumbai Police, 'Why can't citizen raise slogans like 'BJP, Amit Shah Murdabad'
What is externment order? Bombay HC questions Mumbai police
Viral E-Rickshaw ‘Kill Switch’ Explained: How BAT-BMS app works and how to prevent misuse
Viral E-Rickshaw ‘Kill Switch’: How BAT-BMS app works and how to prevent misuse
Nagabandham movie review: Virat Karrna's bloody fantasy adventure is ambitious, loud, but entertains despite giving deja vu of Baahubali, Kantara
Nagabandham review: Virat Karrna's adventure is ambitious, loud, but entertains
Cristiano Ronaldo leads moving Diogo Jota tribute as Portugal advance to FIFA World Cup Round of 16
Cristiano Ronaldo leads moving Diogo Jota tribute as Portugal advance to R16
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrity couples who had wedding festivities in Italy
Celebrity couples who had their wedding festivities in Italy
Mirzapur, House of the Dragon, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: How the battle for the throne is taking over OTT
Mirzapur, Baahubali, Isakapatnam: Battle for the throne takes over OTT
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja to Riyaz Aly; check full confirmed list here
Lock Upp season 2 contestants revealed: Shivangi Joshi, Ram Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home filled with art, dance space and 54 years of memories
Hema Malini house tour: Step inside 'Advitiya', her elegant Mumbai home
Alliance: From Ravi Kishan-Riva Kishan to Kushal Tandon-Arslan Goni, meet the allies, competing at Kunal Kemmu's show, full contestants list revealed
Alliance: From Ravi-Riva to Kushal-Arslan, full contestants list revelaed
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement