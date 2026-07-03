FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Highlights: Spain beat Austria 3-0, Portugal edge Croatia 2-1 to set up Round of 16 clash

Spain and Portugal advanced to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with victories over Austria and Croatia. Mikel Oyarzabal scored twice in Spain’s 3-0 win, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Gonçalo Ramos guided Portugal to a dramatic 2-1 victory before a blockbuster clash on Monday.

Spain and Portugal booked their places in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with contrasting victories on Thursday, setting up a mouthwatering Iberian derby in Dallas on Monday.

Spain cruised past Austria with a commanding 3-0 victory, while Portugal survived a late scare to edge Croatia 2-1 after a dramatic VAR decision denied the Croatians an equaliser in stoppage time.

Spain cruise past Austria 3-0

Spain delivered one of their most convincing performances of the tournament, comfortably defeating Austria 3-0 in Los Angeles.

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled possession from the opening whistle and nearly took the lead early when Marc Cucurella found the net. However, referee Glenn Nyberg ruled out the goal after judging Pau Cubarsí to have fouled Austrian goalkeeper Alexander Schlager during the build-up.

Spain eventually broke the deadlock through Mikel Oyarzabal, who finished calmly from close range to give La Roja a deserved first-half lead. Austria struggled to create meaningful chances after the break, and Spain doubled their advantage in the 66th minute when Pedro Porro headed home from Alex Baena's pinpoint cross.

Oyarzabal sealed the victory late in the match with his second goal of the evening, firing a right-footed effort into the bottom corner to complete a dominant 3-0 win. The victory marked Spain's first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage win since lifting the trophy in South Africa in 2010.

Portugal edge Croatia in dramatic finish

Portugal had to battle hard against Croatia in Toronto before securing a dramatic 2-1 victory.

The first half ended goalless, but Croatia struck first shortly after the restart. Josip Stanišić delivered an excellent cross to Ivan Perišić, who was left unmarked at the far post and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom corner.

Portugal responded in the 68th minute when Cristiano Ronaldo converted from the penalty spot after Renato Veiga was pulled down inside the box by Nikola Vlašić. The goal ended Ronaldo's long wait for his first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goal and brought Portugal level at 1-1.

Ramos delivers late winner

With extra time looming, Portugal found the breakthrough in the 94th minute.

Rafael Leão whipped in a dangerous cross that Gonçalo Ramos met with a powerful header into the top-right corner, putting Portugal ahead for the first time in the match.

Croatia thought they had forced extra time moments later when Joško Gvardiol smashed home an equaliser deep into stoppage time. However, after a lengthy VAR review, the goal was disallowed because Mario Pašalić was ruled offside in the build-up, allowing Portugal to hold on for victory.

Emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

Portugal's victory came exactly one year after the passing of former winger Diogo Jota.

Following the final whistle, the Portuguese squad paid tribute to their late teammate by posing with Jota's No. 21 jersey in an emotional team photograph.

Spain vs Portugal awaits

The two European giants will now face each other in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in Dallas on Monday. With Spain in impressive form and Portugal led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the all-Iberian showdown promises to be one of the standout fixtures of the knockout stage.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.