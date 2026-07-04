FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Highlights: Colombia beat Ghana to reach Round of 16; Argentina, Egypt also advance

Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 to reach the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, while Argentina edged Cape Verde in a thrilling 3-2 clash. Egypt also eliminated Australia in a penalty shootout.

Colombia booked their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 with a narrow 1-0 win over Ghana on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Jhon Arias scored the decisive goal in the 14th minute after Luis Suárez, coming on as an early substitute, set him up with a precise cross. Despite dominating possession and creating several chances, Colombia were unable to extend their lead.

Ghana had an early opportunity through Thomas Partey, who narrowly missed the target in the opening minute, but struggled to test the Colombian defence for the rest of the match.

Colombia dominate but fail to convert chances

Colombia controlled large parts of the game with fluent passing and attacking intent. However, they wasted several chances to kill off the contest. Luis Díaz missed a key opportunity before half-time, while Ghana goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi produced a strong save to deny Johan Mojica.

In the second half, Colombia continued to press but were repeatedly frustrated, with Díaz seeing one effort ruled out for offside and another saved. Despite late attempts from Juan Quintero and others, Colombia had to settle for a single-goal victory.

Argentina survive Cape Verde scare in thriller

In a dramatic knockout clash, defending champions Argentina defeated Cape Verde 3-2 after extra time in South Florida. Lionel Messi opened the scoring and later set a new World Cup milestone, while Lisandro Martínez and an own goal in extra time sealed Argentina’s victory.

Cape Verde, making history in their first World Cup knockout appearance, pushed Argentina to the limit. Deroy Duarte and Sidny Lopes Cabral scored memorable goals as the underdogs stunned the crowd with a spirited performance.

Goalkeeper Vozinha was outstanding, making 10 saves, including several from Messi, as Cape Verde came within minutes of an upset.

Messi continues record-breaking run

Messi now leads the tournament’s Golden Boot race with seven goals, moving ahead of France’s Kylian Mbappé. He also extended his remarkable scoring streak, continuing to rewrite World Cup records as Argentina advanced to face Egypt in the Round of 16.

Egypt knock out Australia in penalty drama

Egypt secured a historic place in the Round of 16 after defeating Australia in a tense penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

Australia, who were chasing their first-ever World Cup knockout win, missed crucial penalties through Harry Souttar and Lucas Herrington. Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan, brought on late in the match, was unable to make a save in the shootout.

Australia's campaign ends in disappointment

Australia’s World Cup journey ends after a mixed group stage campaign that included a win over Türkiye, a loss to the United States, and a draw against Paraguay. Despite showing promise, Tony Popovic’s young side could not overcome Egypt in a tightly contested knockout match.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.