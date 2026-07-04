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FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Full schedule, qualified teams, kick-off timings, venues, and more

The FIFA World Cup 2026 finally enters its Round of 16 after an action-packed knockout stage. Take a look at the complete fixture list, match timings (IST), venues, and all qualified teams.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 10:01 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Full schedule, qualified teams, kick-off timings, venues, and more
All you need to know about the Round of 16 in the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AI-Generated)
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The FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its next phase as the Round of 32 gets officially concluded. After 16 crucial knockout matches between 32 teams, the tournament is now left with the top 16 nations who will compete for a berth in the quarter-finals. On the last day of the Round of 32, defending champions Argentina also made its way to the next round by beating first-timers Cabo Verde in Miami. Ahead of the next high-stakes phase, let us take a look at important details like qualified teams, the full list of fixtures, kick-off timings, and venues.

 

Which teams are qualified for the Round of 16?

 

Canada

Brazil

Paraguay

Morocco

Norway

France

Mexico

England

Belgium

United States

Spain

Portugal

Switzerland

Egypt

Argentina

Colombia

 

Whats App Image 2026 06 28 at 7 44 33 AM

 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Full fixtures, kick-off timings and venues

 

July 4 (Saturday) - Canada vs Morocco, Houston Stadium (10:30 PM)

July 5 (Sunday) - Paraguay vs France, Philadelphia Stadium (2:30 AM)

July 6 (Monday) - Brazil vs Norway, New York New Jersey Stadium (1:30 AM)

July 6 (Monday) - Mexico vs England, Mexico City Stadium (5:30 AM)

July 7 (Tuesday) - Portugal vs Spain, Dallas Stadium (12:30 AM)

July 7 (Tuesday) - United States vs Belgium, Seattle Stadium (5:30 AM)

July 7 (Tuesday) - Argentina vs Egypt, Atlanta Stadium (9:30 PM)

July 8 (Wednesday) - Switzerland vs Colombia, BC Place, Vancouver (1:30 AM)

 

How will a match winner be decided?

 

If the scores are level after 90 minutes, the match goes into 30 minutes of extra time, which is divided into two 15-minute halves. If the scores are still level, then the winner will be decided through a penalty shootout. The winning side of the shootout will qualify for the quarter-finals, whereas the losing side will be knocked out of the tournament.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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