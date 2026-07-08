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FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals: Full fixtures, teams, dates, kick-off time and match details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally entered its quarter-final stage after eight teams qualified for the round. Check the complete schedule, including qualified teams, fixtures, dates, kick-off times, venues, and match details.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 12:26 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals: Full fixtures, teams, dates, kick-off time and match details
The first quarter-final match between France and Morocco will be played on July 10 IST. (AI-Generated)
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With just eight matches left, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is down to its final contenders, with the quarter-finals set to begin in two days. On Tuesday, Switzerland and defending champions Argentina filled the last two spots for the quarter-finals as the Round of 16 came to an end. Now, eight teams will battle it out in the next knockout round across four matches, and the top 4 teams will qualify for the semi-finals. Ahead of the commencement of the quarter-finals, let us take a look at all the important details, such as complete fixtures, qualified teams, kick-off timings as per IST, and much more.

 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Qualified teams

 

France

Morocco

Spain

Belgium

Norway

England

Argentina

Switzerland

 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: Full fixtures

 

July 10 (Friday) - France vs Morocco, Boston Stadium (1:30 AM IST)

July 11 (Saturday) - Spain vs Belgium, Los Angeles Stadium (12:30 AM IST)

July 12 (Sunday) - Norway vs England, Miami Stadium (2:30 AM IST)

July 12 (Sunday) - Argentina vs Switzerland, Kansas City Stadium (6:30 AM IST)

 

Whats App Image 2026 07 08 at 7 15 19 AM

 

Way to Semi-Finals

 

The winners of the France vs Morocco and Spain vs Belgium matches will meet in the first semi-final match on July 15 (IST) at the Dallas Stadium. The winners of Norway vs England and Argentina vs Switzerland will face each other in the second semi-final on July 16 (IST) at the Atlanta Stadium.

 

The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played on July 20 (IST) at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

 

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE app and website.

 

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

 

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