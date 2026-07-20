FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money: Spain bag Rs 492 crore for winning title, here’s how much Argentina will get

The FIFA Council, led by president Gianni Infantino, had announced in December 2025 that the 2026 World Cup would distribute the biggest prize pool in World Cup history, with every team paid according to their final position.

Spain are the new FIFA World Cup champions after edging Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 final at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The win secured Spain the sport’s biggest honor and also FIFA’s largest-ever financial reward. Argentina, who won the title in Qatar four years ago, couldn’t defend it but still earned a massive payout for finishing second.

The FIFA Council, led by president Gianni Infantino, had announced in December 2025 that the 2026 World Cup would distribute the biggest prize pool in World Cup history, with every team paid according to their final position.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How much Spain will get as prize money?

Spain will take home $50 million (approx. Rs 492.86 crore) for winning the FIFA World Cup 2026 — the largest winner’s prize in men’s World Cup history. That figure is $8 million more than what Argentina received for winning in 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2026: How much Argentina will get as prize money?

Argentina finished as runners-up after the 1-0 loss and will receive $33 million (approx. Rs 327.37 crore). That’s $3 million more than France earned for coming second at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

According to the FIFA Council announcement in December 2025, the total prize pool for the FIFA World Cup 2026 is $655 million — 50% higher than the total prize money awarded in 2022.

FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money break down

Champion: $50 million (approx. Rs 492 crore) – Spain

Runner-up: $33 million (approx. Rs 327 crore) – Argentina

3rd place: $29 million (approx Rs 2,792 crore) – England

4th place: $27 million (approx. Rs 2,599 crore) – France

5th–8th place: $19 million (approx. Rs 1,829 crore) – Switzerland, Norway, Belgium, Morocco

9th–16th place: $15 million (approx. Rs 1,444 crore) – Canada, Paraguay, United States, Portugal, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Egypt

17th–32nd place: $11 million (approx. Rs 1,059 crore) – South Africa, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Senegal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Austria, Croatia, Japan, Côte d’Ivoire, Ecuador, DR Congo, Algeria, Ghana, Australia, Cape Verde

Spain vs Argentina

Spain were crowned FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after edging defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time, bringing an end to Lionel Messi's title defence and completing an impressive unbeaten campaign in which La Roja conceded just one goal in eight matches.

Substitute Ferran Torres emerged as the hero, scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute with a powerful strike into the roof of the net beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

The triumph secured Spain's second men's FIFA World Cup title and their first since lifting the trophy in 2010. For 19-year-old Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, who was just three years old during Spain's maiden World Cup triumph, it marked the biggest achievement of his young career.

The defeat signalled the end of a remarkable era for Argentina and Messi, who guided his country to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title and Copa America triumphs in 2021 and 2024.