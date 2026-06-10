FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money explained: What winners and runners-up will earn after major hike from 2022 edition

FIFA has significantly increased the prize money for the 2026 World Cup, offering record payouts to participating teams. Here's a detailed breakdown of how much the champions, runners-up and other nations will earn at football's biggest tournament.

The 2026 World Cup is shaping up as the biggest payday in football history. FIFA has upped the prize pool by about 50% compared to Qatar 2022, making the tournament in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico the most lucrative ever.

So, what’s actually up for grabs? FIFA confirmed the champions will get $50 million for their national federation—before any additional bonuses, image rights, or individual player deals kick in. Second place pulls in $33 million, third gets $29 million, and fourth lands $27 million. That means the final weekend isn’t just about glory; it’s a massive financial showdown for all four teams.

Even if you don’t make it to the semifinals, the rewards are impressive. Quarterfinal teams take home $19 million apiece. A round-of-16 exit is worth $15 million.

Thanks to the new 48-team format, those knocked out in the round of 32 walk away with $11 million. For smaller football nations, that kind of payout could transform their entire sporting infrastructure—just getting through one knockout round has real impact.

If a team loses all three group matches, they still pocket $9 million in prize money. On top of that, every federation earns a $1.5 million preparation fee just for qualifying. So, every country in the tournament is guaranteed at least $10.5 million. For many, that means they can fund youth academies, develop coaching programs, upgrade facilities, and invest in women’s football for years to come.

Here’s a breakdown of the FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money:

Champions: $50 million

Runners-up: $33 million

Third Place: $29 million

Fourth Place: $27 million

Fifth–Eighth: $19 million

Ninth–Sixteenth: $15 million

Seventeenth–Thirty-Second: $11 million

Thirty-Third–Forty-Eighth: $9 million

Every qualified team: $1.5 million for preparations

Compare this to the prizes in cricket’s T20 World Cup: India, as the 2026 champions, received $2.6 million, a fraction of football’s haul. The total T20 prize pool hit $11.25 million.

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Prize Money (Top Eight):

Champions: India - $2,639,423

Runners-up: New Zealand - $1,422,692

Third Place: South Africa - $1,005,577

Fourth Place: England - $974,423

Fifth–Eighth:

West Indies - $538,269

Pakistan - $522,692

Zimbabwe - $491,538

Sri Lanka - $475,962

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Everything you need to know about performers and live broadcast