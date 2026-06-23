FIFA World Cup 2026, Portugal vs Uzbekistan Preview: Cristiano Ronaldo under spotlight as pressure mounts on European giants

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face a pivotal Group K encounter against Uzbekistan at FIFA World Cup 2026. After a disappointing start, the European heavyweights need a strong response, while Uzbekistan look to spring a surprise and boost their knockout hopes.

Portugal approaches their second Group K match with a clear need for a strong response. Their World Cup opener ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw against DR Congo, which fell short of the expectations set for a team considered one of the tournament favorites. Another lackluster performance would force Roberto Martínez’s squad to seek a positive result against a formidable Colombia team in their final group match just to secure a spot in the knockout stages.

This pressure presents an opportunity for Uzbekistan. The World Cup newcomers faced a tough defeat against Colombia in their first match, but they likely observed DR Congo’s disciplined display against Portugal. If they can emulate that strategy and disrupt Martínez’s team, another surprise result could be on the horizon.

On paper, Portugal boasts one of the tournament's most formidable lineups. With Bruno Fernandes, Vitinha, João Neves, and Bernardo Silva in midfield, they have the capability to dominate matches against nearly any opponent. The challenge lies in converting possession into significant scoring opportunities.

Against DR Congo, Portugal managed only one shot on target, an early header from Neves, which raises new concerns about the team's balance and offensive strategy.

As expected, much of the discussion has revolved around Cristiano Ronaldo. At 41, the Portugal captain has gone 10 major tournament matches without finding the net for his country. Martínez has continued to support the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, but if this scoring drought persists, the scrutiny surrounding this choice will only grow.

Nevertheless, there are reasons to be hopeful. Ronaldo has scored in six of his last nine international outings, indicating that claims of his decline might be overstated.

Portugal's predicted lineup

(4-2-3-1): Costa (Goalkeeper); Cancelo, Araujo, Veiga, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha; Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo

Uzbekistan predicted lineup

(3-4-2-1): Yusupov (Goalkeeper); Khusanov, Abdullaev, Ashurmatov; Karimov, Mozgovoy, Shukurov, Nasrulloev; Fayzullaev, Urunov; Shomurodov

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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