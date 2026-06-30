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FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay knocks out 4-time champions Germany, reaches Round of 16

After a gruelling 120 minutes that ended 1-1, Germany buckled in the penalty shootout, missing three crucial spot-kicks as Paraguay held their nerve to seal a famous victory and advance dramatically.

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Updated : Jun 30, 2026, 08:04 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay knocks out 4-time champions Germany, reaches Round of 16
Paraguay players and staff celebrate after the match as Paraguay qualify; Image source: ANI
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The four-time champions are heading home early after a dramatic night defined by VAR controversy, missed penalties, and defensive resilience, as Paraguay pulled off the biggest upset of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by eliminating Germany in the Round of 32.

After a gruelling 120 minutes that ended 1-1, Germany buckled in the penalty shootout, missing three crucial spot-kicks as Paraguay held their nerve to seal a famous victory and advance dramatically.

Germany thought they had found a winner in extra time through Jonathan Tah, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout.

The South Americans held their nerve to win 4-3 from the spot after standard and extra time finished deadlocked at 1-1.

Whats App Image 2026 06 30 at 7 54 06 AM

Jose Canale slotted home the historic sudden-death penalty to send the Albirroja into the Last 16, leaving Julian Nagelsmann's heavyweights facing a bitter, premature departure on American soil.

The South American side's goalkeeper Orlando Gill played a crucial role, reading the Germans well and keeping his team ahead in the contest. The goalkeeper emerged as the hero, saving penalties from Kai Havertz and Nick Woltemade, while Jonathan Tah also missed his spot-kick.

For Paraguay, Jose Canale calmly converted the decisive penalty to seal one of the biggest upsets of the tournament and send the South Americans into the Round of 16.

Paraguay, by contrast, remained flawless from the spot, sealing a historic victory as their final penalty sparked wild celebrationsJulio Enciso gave Paraguay the lead in the 42nd minute before Kai Havertz equalised in the 52nd minute with a header.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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