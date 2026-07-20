FIFA World Cup 2026 over: What's next for champions Spain and runners-up Argentina?

FIFA World Cup 2026 was finally concluded on Sunday (IST) after Spain beat the 2022 champions, Argentina, in New York. After the World Cup, both finalists have now shifted to the next chapter of their international campaigns.

Spain registered a 1-0 victory over Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, lifting the prestigious golden trophy for the second time. La Roja dominated the contest from the first whistle, and Ferran Torres' goal in the 106th minute sealed the deal for the European champions. On the other hand, Argentina failed to become the third nation ever after Italy and Brazil to successfully defend its FIFA World Cup title. Now that the 104-match tournament is finally concluded, what will be the next targets of Spain and Argentina?

What's next for Spain?

Under Luis de la Fuente, Spain has built a young and energetic squad, which have already conquered Europe by winning UEFA Euro 2024. Now, after clinching the title, Spain's immediate targets will be the UEFA Nations League, followed by qualification matches for the UEFA Euro 2028, where they will look to defend their continental supremacy.

The star players of La Roja will return to their clubs for the 2026-27 season, and their performances in La Liga and Europe's top leagues will decide their fate in squad selections.

What's next for Argentina?

Even though Argentina failed to defend its title on Sunday against Spain, the South American nation showcased its mettle throughout the tournament and reached the World Cup final for the second consecutive time. After the FIFA World Cup 2026, Argentina's next aim will be defending the Copa America title and beginning to prepare for the next World Cup qualifying campaign.

Will Lionel Messi retire?

The main curiosity among football fans is about the future of Messi, who is yet to announce whether this World Cup was his last or if he will lead his side one more time in the 2030 edition. The decision completely lies with the veteran footballer, who can possibly continue playing for Argentina if he feels physically fit.