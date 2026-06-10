FIFA World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Everything you need to know about performers and live broadcast

The FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony promises a star-studded spectacle featuring global music acts, dazzling performances and cultural celebrations. Here's everything you need to know about the performers, start time, live streaming options and TV broadcast details.

Fans everywhere can feel the buzz—it’s almost time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The days are slipping away as excitement just keeps building, and honestly, this year feels different. For the first time ever, three countries will set the tone with their own opening ceremonies: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The party kicks off in Mexico City on June 11, then rolls straight into Toronto and Los Angeles the very next day.

Opening ceremonies aren’t just a formality. They’ve become a must-watch for any fan, and the hosts are really leaning in with big names and unforgettable performances. Each country is determined to make its mark. Mexico will launch celebrations at the iconic Estadio Azteca, and right out of the gate, Shakira and Burna Boy will take the stage with “Dai Dai,” this year’s official World Cup anthem. And they’re not alone—Alejandro Fernandez, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Angeles Azules, Mana, and Tyla will all join the line-up. It’s a true festival with global stars ready to electrify the stadium.

Canada’s ceremony isn’t just about music; it’s a milestone. For the first time, Les Rouges will play a World Cup match on their home turf. Before they even touch the pitch, Alessia Cara and Michael Bublé will lead the festivities, backed up by musical talents like Alanis Morissette, Elyanna, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, Sanjoy, Vegedream, and William Prince. The crowd in Toronto is sure to get a proper dose of Canadian pride mixed with international energy.

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, Team USA will ignite the stadium before facing Paraguay. Katy Perry and Future headline this star-packed event, and Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla round out a lineup that’s bound to keep fans on their feet.

If you’re wondering when to tune in, here’s a quick breakdown:

Mexico gets started first—June 11 at 1:30 p.m. ET (that’s 11:30 a.m. local time in Mexico City).

Canada’s turn is June 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET, right before their opening match.

The United States closes this triple-play with a primetime event on June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Fans in India can catch Mexico’s ceremony on June 11 at 11:30 a.m. IST, so the international reach is clear.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

When you look at the artists leading these ceremonies, it’s obvious FIFA isn’t holding back. With Shakira and Burna Boy in Mexico, Alessia Cara and Michael Bublé in Canada, and Katy Perry and Future in the US—not to mention all the supporting acts—the bar has been set high.

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