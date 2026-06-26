FIFA World Cup 2026, Norway vs France Preview: Mbappe, Haaland set for blockbuster Group I showdown

France and Norway lock horns in a blockbuster Group I clash at the FIFA World Cup 2026 with top spot and momentum heading into the Round of 32 at stake. Here's a look at the key players, team news, head-to-head record, prediction and what to expect from the contest.

Norway vs France has all the ingredients for a World Cup group stage showdown that actually feels like a big deal. Both teams want the top spot in Group I when they meet this Friday. For Norway, this whole tournament has been a blast so far. They’re back at the World Cup for the first time since 1998, and they've already booked a spot in the knockouts after beating Iraq and Senegal. Erling Haaland’s exactly who you'd think he’d be — two games, two braces, and a total of seven goals scored by the team in just those matches. These guys don’t hold back.

Then there’s France. Kylian Mbappé is on fire, with four goals as Les Bleus cruised into the next round. They sit first thanks to a stronger goal difference, so a draw at Gillette Stadium is all they need to hang onto that spot and, at least in theory, give themselves a softer path through the knockouts.

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France is missing Didier Deschamps on the sideline, but let’s be honest, they’re still the clear favorites. They look every bit as strong as a team that expects to lift the trophy. But Norway’s not just making up the numbers. They've got enough punch in attack to pull off an upset and leapfrog the French.

This could go down as one of the best group fixtures of the tournament. There’s something at stake, but not the absolute pressure of do-or-die — just enough to make both sides play for the win and try to shape their own destiny in the knockouts.

Haaland has gotten most of the headlines, but Norway’s not just a one-man show — several others have stepped up during their run in North America. Ståle Solbakken has his squad playing bold, attacking soccer. Still, there are questions about how well they’ll handle France’s firepower, especially at the back.

France will see those gaps and look to take full advantage. Norway’s defense just isn’t on the same level as their midfield or forwards. Of course, Mbappé is the biggest threat, but he’s not alone. Michael Olise is playing out of his mind, and Ousmane Dembélé finally got on the scoresheet last match.

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