FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release

'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, book knockout spot

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, reach knockouts

Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

Centre extends SPG director Alok Sharma's tenure till March 2027

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently

Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters

From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12

Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era

From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, book knockout spot

Morocco pushed forward in search of an equaliser and eventually found it in the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi scored from close range after Bilal El Khannouss' effort was saved and rebounded into his path.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Jun 25, 2026, 07:43 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, book knockout spot
Morocco's Gessime Yassine celebrating with Soufiane Rahimi; Image source: ANI
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Morocco secured a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Haiti in an entertaining FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C clash in Atlanta, coming from behind twice to confirm their place in the World Cup Round of 32 as group runners-up.

Haiti made a dream start, shocking Morocco in the 10th minute. Lenny Joseph reacted quickly inside the box after a dangerous cross from Jean-Kevin Duverne, with the ball deflecting off goalkeeper Yassine Bounou for an own goal to give Haiti a 1-0 lead. Notably, the goal marked Haiti's first at the World Cup in 52 years.

Morocco pushed forward in search of an equaliser and eventually found it in the 39th minute when Achraf Hakimi scored from close range after Bilal El Khannouss' effort was saved and rebounded into his path.

The match remained open and dramatic, and Haiti struck again just before the break. Wilson Isidor produced a stunning long-range curling effort in the 43rd minute to restore Haiti's lead at 2-1. However, Morocco responded almost immediately, with Ismael Saibari finishing a well-placed cross from Hakimi in stoppage time to level the match at 2-2 going into halftime.

Morocco dominated possession in the second half, controlling around 70% of the ball and creating several chances, but Haiti defended resiliently with goalkeeper Johny Placide making key saves to keep the score level. Despite their control, Morocco had to rely on tactical changes to break through.

The turning point came after substitutions around the 70th minute, with Soufiane Rahimi and Gessime Yassine added to increase attacking intensity. Rahimi made an instant impact, scoring in the 78th minute after pouncing on a loose ball from a corner to put Morocco ahead for the first time.

As Haiti pushed forward in search of an equaliser, Morocco struck on the counter in the 89th minute. Rahimi turned provider this time, delivering a low cut-back for Gessime Yassine to finish into an empty net, sealing a 4-2 win.

Morocco finished strongly with 22 shots and 11 on target the FIFA website, while Haiti exited the tournament with pride after a spirited performance.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request ahead of Welcome To The Jungle release
'Give us laughter emojis, not stars': Akshay Kumar's special request
Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's alleged reason for plotting Ketan Agarwal's murder emerges, says 'wasn't mentally ready'
Pune Murder Case: Siya Goyal's reason for plotting Ketan's murder revealed
FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, book knockout spot
FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Haiti 4-2 in dramatic clash, reach knockouts
US-Iran War: Iran’s Baghaei accuses NATO of complicity in 'unlawful' strikes, demands accountability
US-Iran War: Iran’s Baghaei accuses NATO of complicity in 'unlawful' strikes
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break after Maa Inti Bangaaram: 'Just one more...'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu confirms pregnancy, announces maternity break
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Vedang Raina as Keenu, Kareena Kapoor as Geet, Alia Bhatt as Veera, Ranbir Kapoor as Jordan: How Imtiaz Ali's characters teach us to see life differently
Keenu, Jordan, Geet, Tara, Veera, Ved: Life lessons from Imtiaz Ali's characters
From Argentina to France: Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 after Day 12
Check all teams that have qualified for FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances that prove Kriti Sanon is in her superstar era
From Cocktail 2's Ally to Tere Ishk Mein's Mukti: 5 career-defining performances
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor glam-up roka ceremony | Viral pics
Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar wedding: Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood, rumored girlfriend and net worth
Rahul Gandhi Turns 56: Know all about Congress leader’s childhood
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement