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FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Canada 3-0 and France defeat Paraguay 1-0 to reach quarterfinals

Morocco and France have reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals after winning their Round of 16 matches. Morocco defeated Canada 3–0 with a strong second-half performance, while France edged Paraguay 1–0.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 10:25 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Morocco beat Canada 3-0 and France defeat Paraguay 1-0 to reach quarterfinals
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Morocco became one of the first teams to reach the quarterfinals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after a dominant 3–0 win over Canada on Saturday, July 4.

After a tight first half, Morocco took full control in the second period. Azzedine Ounahi starred with two well-taken goals, putting the game beyond Canada’s reach. In stoppage time, Soufiane Rahimi added a third to complete a convincing victory and end Canada’s impressive run in the tournament.

France edge Paraguay in tight contest

Defending heavyweights France also secured their place in the last eight with a narrow 1–0 win over Paraguay.

The match remained closely contested until the 70th minute, when France were awarded a penalty after a VAR review. Kylian Mbappé stepped up and calmly converted the spot-kick, proving to be the difference in a hard-fought encounter.

Paraguay put up a strong defensive display but were ultimately unable to break through the French backline.

Morocco vs France set for quarterfinal clash

With their victories, Morocco and France have now become the first two teams to qualify for the quarterfinal stage.

The two sides are set to face each other in a highly anticipated quarterfinal clash on July 9, promising one of the standout fixtures of the tournament so far.

Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026?

You can watch FIFA 2026 on Zee’s new Unite8 Sports network (Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD). Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the four channels with English and Hindi feeds. All games will also be streamed live on the Zee5 app and website.

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