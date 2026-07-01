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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah returns to training before Egypt vs Australia; EFA posts, ‘The king is back’

Mohamed Salah was substituted due to a hamstring issue in Egypt’s final group match, but coach Hossam Hassan remains hopeful after Salah said the injury is not serious, with medical checks pending.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 05:30 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mohamed Salah returns to training before Egypt vs Australia; EFA posts, ‘The king is back’
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Before Egypt's FIFA World Cup Round of 32 match against Australia, Mohamed Salah returned to partial training, giving them a significant fitness boost. Although the star forward is recuperating from a hamstring injury, his most recent training pitch appearance has sparked speculation that he will play in Friday's quarterfinal match.

Salah joins partial training as Egypt monitors recovery

The Liverpool forward took part in parts of Egypt’s training session in Spokane on Tuesday, where the squad is preparing for their historic knockout fixture. Images shared by the Egyptian Football Association showed Salah smiling alongside teammates, with the caption: 'The King is back.' Due to a hamstring problem, Salah was substituted in the 57th minute of Egypt's final group-stage play, a 1-1 draw with Iran, creating early doubts about his availability for the pivotal knockout game.

After consulting with the forward, head coach Hossam Hassan is still optimistic about his recuperation. Hassan stated, 'I spoke to Salah and he told me he is going to be OK and that it is not a major injury.' He added that medical evaluations will determine the outcome.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan slams growing Paparazzi culture: ‘My life was fine without them’

Egypt hopeful of captain’s return for knockout tie

Salah is participating in team drills, signalling progress in his recovery, although he has not yet returned to full training. Medical staff are monitoring his condition closely, with indications that he could be ready for the upcoming match against Australia. Egypt, having secured second place in its group with five points, is experiencing its best FIFA World Cup campaign, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time. Salah has contributed significantly with two assists and his 68th international goal in a 3-1 victory over New Zealand, marking Egypt's inaugural World Cup win.

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