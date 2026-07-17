FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi rejects claims Argentina got help to reach final: 'Nothing was handed to us'

Lionel Messi said 'Nothing was handed to us' after Argentina beat England 2-1 to reach the World Cup final. He rejected claims of biased refereeing and responded to a new row over a 'Malvinas' banner.

Lionel Messi has rejected criticism that Argentina got help to reach the FIFA World Cup final. After a 2-1 comeback win over England in Atlanta on July 15, 2026, he said the team earned it. 'Nothing was handed to us,' Messi told fans. 'We’ve been the best over these past four years.' The win sent Argentina to Sunday’s final vs Spain and led to big celebrations back home in Buenos Aires.

Messi defends Argentina after England comeback

Argentina lost to England 1-0, but they overcame the deficit with two late goals. It was not their first comeback. They won 3-2 after falling behind Egypt 2-0. Additionally, they needed more time to defeat Switzerland and Cape Verde. Claims that Argentina profited from advantageous draws and referee rulings were raised by the outcomes. Officials from Switzerland and Egypt questioned calls throughout their games.

The biggest controversy was in the Switzerland game. Breel Embolo was sent off after an incident with Leandro Paredes. Swiss coach Murat Yakin criticised the red card. The Egypt Football Association also alleged biased officiating.

'Nothing was handed to us'

Messi resisted all of it. Argentina's spot in the final, he claimed, is determined by their steady play rather than by chance.VAR makes it difficult for any club to receive preferential treatment, according to coach Lionel Scaloni. After scoring against England, midfielder Enzo Fernández declared that his celebration was for the naysayers. Additionally, several supporters on social media asserted that FIFA fixed the tournament to favour Argentina. The personnel and team have refuted that.

Also read: India vs England ODI: Rohit Sharma scores 37 runs in 2 games; 'Where's the Hitman?'

New controversy after the semifinal

Following the England game, tensions increased once more. Players from Argentina displayed a flag that said, 'The Malvinas are Argentine.' Britain asked FIFA to look into the Falkland Islands after hearing about them. Argentina is currently getting ready for the final despite the controversy off the field. They have an opportunity to win consecutive World Cups when they play Spain.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/