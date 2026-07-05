FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé’s late penalty seals France win over Paraguay in heated clash

In a tense knockout clash, France edged Paraguay 1–0 thanks to a late penalty from Kylian Mbappé, securing a place in the quarterfinals.

France edged past Paraguay 1-0 in a tense FIFA World Cup Round of 32 encounter, where physical aggression, heated exchanges, and psychological tactics defined much of the contest before Kylian Mbappé delivered the decisive moment from the spot.

Physical battle sets the tone early

With forceful tackles and persistent pressure, Paraguay started energetically, hoping to throw off France's flow. After Andrés Cubas fouled Mbappé, tensions increased and players from both teams engaged in a brief altercation. When Matias Galarza smacked Mbappe with a swinging elbow, putting the France captain on the ground, the situation became much more intense. Despite the aggressive strategy, France eventually took charge but found it difficult to penetrate a well-organised Paraguayan defence in open play.

Penalty drama and mind games unfold

France was awarded a penalty after a VAR review for a foul on Désiré Doué. Initially, Ousmane Dembele intended to take the kick, but Paraguayan players objected. Defender Gustavo Velázquez controversially altered the penalty spot to distract Dembele, but it ultimately backfired. Dembele passed the ball to Mbappé, who scored the only goal of the match, skillfully avoiding the compromised spot and misleading the goalkeeper.

Also read: 'We knew how to suffer': Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina's gruelling win over Cabo Verde

Mbappé’s records continue to grow

Mbappé scored France’s 150th World Cup goal, reaching 19 goals in 19 appearances while extending his knockout-stage record to 11. This goal advanced him in the Golden Boot race with seven goals, surpassing Messi in assists. France's victory ensured their quarterfinal spot.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/