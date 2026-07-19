FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappé passes Messi as World Cup's all-time top scorer with brace in 6-4 loss to England

Kylian Mbappé leapfrogged Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup scoring chart with goals 21 and 22 in France's 6-4 third-place loss to England in Miami. The 27-year-old now leads the chart and Golden Boot race with 10 goals.

Kylian Mbappé passed Lionel Messi on the all-time World Cup goal-scoring chart by scoring his 21st and 22nd career goals in the competition during France's thrilling 6-4 third-place playoff defeat to England on Saturday in Miami Gardens, Florida.

France endured a nightmare first half as they trailed 4-0 after the opening 45 minutes. But Mbappé's first-time finish in the 48th minute sparked a comeback from Les Bleus. Bradley Barcola cut England's lead to two before the France captain found the net again in the 66th minute.

Didier Deschamps' team scored a fourth, but a hat trick from Bukayo Saka helped England keep France at arm's length, with Jude Bellingham adding the sixth in an instant World Cup classic.

'I would have preferred to play the final'

Now 39 and playing in his sixth World Cup, Messi has a chance to take the record back from Mbappé when he leads Argentina in Sunday's final against Spain.

"Leo scores all the time. Tomorrow he will score for sure," Mbappé told Fox Sports after the game.

"I just try to help my team every time to score. It's certain that when you score so many goals in the World Cup it elevates you to certain levels but there you go."

"I would have preferred not to be the top scorer in history and play the match tomorrow. I think it's good for everything related to legacy... but today that's not the first thing on my mind."

Golden Boot race and road to the record

Having scored a hat trick in Argentina's tournament opener, Messi moved beyond Miroslav Klose by netting twice against Austria. Messi added to his tally against Jordan, Cape Verde and Egypt, but Mbappé has now passed the Argentine.

The Real Madrid forward's brace also gives him the edge in the Golden Boot race. Mbappé, 27, has scored 10 goals in North America, while Messi sits at eight.

Mbappé burst onto the World Cup scene in 2018, winning Young Player of the Tournament with four goals as France won the trophy. He scored a hat trick in the 2022 final but couldn't stop Messi from inspiring Argentina to glory in Qatar. Messi famously struggled early internationally but hit his stride at the World Cup. He lifted the trophy in Qatar four years ago, eight years after losing the 2014 final to Germany.