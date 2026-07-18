FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic new frontier'

PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic'

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother allegedly threatens Aamir Khan over 'love jihad' claims: 'Will not be tolerated'

Lawrence Bishnoi's brother allegedly threatens Aamir Khan over 'love jihad'

'Bohot jaldi jaag gaye hain woh': Amit Rai hits back after Paresh Rawal says OMG 2 story was his idea

Amit Rai hits back after Paresh Rawal says OMG 2 was his idea

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi calls Lamine Yamal 'amazing' ahead of final clash

Lionel Messi praised Spain’s 17-year-old Lamine Yamal as "amazing" ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final. Messi said Argentina will try to stop Yamal from making history. Argentina beat England 2-1 in the semi-final.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 11:30 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi calls Lamine Yamal 'amazing' ahead of final clash
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Argentina's captain, Lionel Messi, commended Spain's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, describing him as an "amazing" player. Messi stated that Argentina will do everything possible to prevent Yamal from reaching a historic milestone.

In a post shared by ESPN FC on X, Messi mentioned that he has been closely following Yamal's progress due to the youngster's impressive performances for Barcelona, a club where the Argentine legend played for nearly two decades.

"Lamine is truly amazing, and I've followed him a lot because he plays for a club I love so much. He has a chance to achieve something historic, and we're going to try to make sure that doesn't happen this time," Messi said.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

The win over England sent Argentina into the World Cup 2026 final, while England's hopes of reaching their first World Cup final since 1966 came to a heartbreaking end.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance. Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead.

Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

The victory booked Spain's second-ever World Cup final appearance.

(With ANI Inputs)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic new frontier'
PM Modi wishes Skyroot success for maiden Vikram-1 launch, calls it 'historic'
FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi calls Lamine Yamal 'amazing' ahead of final clash
Messi calls Yamal 'amazing' ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026 final clash
Lawrence Bishnoi's brother allegedly threatens Aamir Khan over 'love jihad' claims: 'Will not be tolerated'
Lawrence Bishnoi's brother allegedly threatens Aamir Khan over 'love jihad'
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke starts indefinite hunger strike, Sonam Wangchuk's wife shares update
CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke starts indefinite hunger strike
SC on SIR: Voter roll deletion can't be used to deny PDS, ration and other benefits
SC on SIR: Voter roll deletion can't be used to deny PDS, ration and other
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement