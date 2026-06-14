FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi backed by Miroslav Klose to break all-time World Cup goal record; says, 'He is welcome to do it'

Lionel Messi has been backed by Miroslav Klose to break the FIFA World Cup all-time goal record, with Klose saying he would be happy if the Argentine star surpasses his tally in the 2026 edition.

Lionel Messi has received strong backing from former Germany striker Miroslav Klose to break the FIFA World Cup all-time goalscoring record, with Klose saying he would be 'happy' if the Argentine legend goes past his tally.

Messi set for record chase in sixth World Cup

Lionel Messi is getting ready for his sixth FIFA World Cup. Argentina enters the tournament as the defending champions after their win in 2022. Messi has scored 13 goals in five World Cup editions and he is nearing the record. That record belongs to Germany's Miroslav Klose, who netted 16 goals in four World Cups before he retired in 2014. He is followed by Brazil's Ronaldo Nazário with 15 goals and Gerd Müller with 14 goals.

Klose welcomes the possibility of the record being broken

Klose has said he expects his record to be broken in the current era. He pointed out that the expanded World Cup format gives players more matches and scoring chances. He also praised Messi, calling him a 'genius.' He said he would be happy if the Argentine forward became the new record holder.

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Mbappe is also in the race for the World Cup goal record

France star Kylian Mbappe is still very much in the mix because he has already racked up 12 World Cup goals across only two editions, so yeah, that’s a big deal. Between his sudden pace and that ruthless finishing, Mbappé continues to look like a real menace as he goes into his third World Cup, and I mean, you can feel the pressure building.

Messi and Mbappé also crossed paths in the 2022 World Cup final, when Argentina beat France 3-3 on penalties after one of those intense, thrilling matches that just won’t quit. Messi managed to score twice, while Mbappe did even more, netting a hat-trick during the same game, in what many people consider one of the most unbelievable finals in football history.

And since both of them are still playing at a top level, the whole World Cup scoring record debate stays wide open. Klose’s remarks have also sparked some extra chatter and honestly, it makes Messi’s chase feel even more alive, like history is right there, waiting.