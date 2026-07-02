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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches boiling point

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches boiling point

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race has narrowed to a thrilling battle between Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi. With both superstars leading the scoring charts and the knockout stage intensifying, every goal could prove decisive in the race for football's most coveted individual prize.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Kylian Mbappe vs Lionel Messi - Golden Boot race reaches boiling point
Kylian Mbappe of France and Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrate goals during the 2026 World Cup. (Courtesy: X)
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Kylian Mbappe isn’t just a player with style—he’s ruthless, sharp and unrelenting. When he runs at defenders it’s not just about elegance. It’s a kind of joy only he brings, and right now this World Cup feels like his personal playground.

Rival coaches must be losing sleep over how to stop him. They’ll come up with endless plans but none seem to last very long. On Tuesday night in New York, Sweden saw the storm up close. Mbappe delivered again. Two goals—well, Bradley Barcola got the second but it was Mbappe’s show—sealed a clinical 3-0 win. That brings him up to 18 goals in as many World Cup matches. 

There’s a race heating up for the Golden Boot. Lionel Messi, now Argentina’s captain and Mbappe’s old teammate at PSG is just ahead with 19. Both have six goals in this tournament alone. With Argentina taking on Cape Verde next, Messi might sneak in another, but give Mbappe another game—he faces Paraguay next—and things could swing back the other way quickly. If France keep rolling, Mbappe could play four more matches. He scored eight in 2022. It’s hard to imagine he doesn’t go past that this year.

People used to talk about Messi versus Ronaldo. Now, at what’s likely Messi’s last World Cup it’s Mbappe who keeps raising the bar. Fans are getting the best of this new rivalry.

After the Sweden match, a reporter pointed out Kylian’s 17 goals in World Cups. His answer? A quick grin: “Eighteen, actually.” That confidence says it all. With 10 of those in knockout games he’s now the all-time leader.

The thing about Mbappe isn’t just the scoring. He’s unpredictable—flip flaps, sudden bursts, those jaw-dropping quick exchanges, and defenses just fall apart. He’s always thinking ahead, always a threat.

After the game he brushed away the personal milestones: “We played well and got the win. That’s what counts. Next up, Paraguay. One more game to win.” It’s what champions say, and he means it.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic summed it up on TV: “Of the world’s five best players, France has three—Mbappe, Olise, Dembele.” Hard to argue with Zlatan. With Didier Deschamps set for his final World Cup as France manager, this team is peaking at the perfect time. Another trophy? Totally within reach.

But Mbappe? He’s not looking that far ahead. He just wants the next goal, the next win. For now, Paraguay better be ready.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium rally from 2-0 down to stun Senegal in extra-time classic

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