FIFA World Cup 2026 knockouts fuel ad boom as Z nears complete inventory sellout

The FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage has sparked a surge in advertiser demand, with Z's commercial inventory nearing a complete sellout. The broadcaster is witnessing unprecedented brand interest as viewership peaks during the business end of football's biggest tournament.

Leading Content & Technology Powerhouse Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') has recorded strong advertiser momentum for the FIFA World Cup 2026™, with over 95 per cent of its premium advertising inventory already committed across its digital platform, Zee 5 and linear sports portfolio, as the tournament enters the highly anticipated quarter finals stage. The robust response from advertisers reinforces the growing appeal of football in India and reflects the confidence of leading brands in Z's expanding sports ecosystem.

Building on the exceptional advertiser response witnessed since the tournament commenced, 22+ leading brands across categories including Automotive, Technology, Beverages, FMCG, Healthcare, Sportswear & Lifestyle, Fashion, E-commerce, Financial Services, Travel & Hospitality, Real Estate, Paints, Oil & Energy and Education have partnered with the Company to leverage football's biggest global spectacle.

The milestone further validates the Company's strategic investment in premium global sporting properties and reinforces its vision of building a diversified sports portfolio that delivers value for audiences, advertisers and partners alike.

The strong demand from advertisers has also led to premium 10-second advertising rates reaching ₹20-25 lakh during the knockout stage, underlining the scale, engagement and premium audience environment created by the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Commenting on the strong advertising demand, Sandeep Mehrotra, Chief Operating Officer – Advertisement Revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., said: " The response from advertisers has exceeded our expectations. With more than 95% of our inventory already committed and over 22 leading brands partnering with us, the FIFA World Cup 2026 has established itself as one of the most compelling platforms for brands to engage audiences at scale. Beyond delivering exceptional reach, the tournament has enabled us to create integrated marketing solutions that combine the power of live sports with the precision of digital engagement. The strong advertiser confidence we are witnessing reaffirms our broader vision of building a differentiated and sustainable sports ecosystem."

The advertiser momentum extends strongly to Zee 5, where brands are leveraging the platform's growing scale, advanced targeting capabilities and immersive ad formats to engage consumers through personalised and measurable experiences.

Recognising the evolving needs of today's marketers, the Company has moved beyond conventional media buying to deliver integrated marketing ecosystems through bespoke, cross-platform solutions.

Combining the unparalleled reach of live sports with the precision of Zee 5, Connected TV, digital platforms, social media and immersive on-ground experiences, the end-to-end partnerships are enabling brands to maximise visibility, deepen consumer engagement and drive measurable business impact throughout the FIFA World Cup 2026.

In addition to strong advertiser participation, the tournament has witnessed robust fan engagement across television, digital and social platforms.

Interactive contests, viewer activations and engagement-led experiences have further enhanced audience participation, creating deeper connections between fans, brands and the tournament.

With the knock out stages promising some of the tournament's most intense and highstakes football action, advertiser interest continues to surge as brands seek to capitalise on the unprecedented viewership and fan passion surrounding the competition.

The strong advertiser response to the FIFA World Cup 2026 further strengthens Z's position as an emerging destination for premium sports content. Building on this momentum, the Company continues to expand its sports portfolio through marquee properties such as the Bundesliga and international cricket, creating year-round opportunities for audiences and advertisers to engage with world-class sporting action.

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