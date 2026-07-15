FIFA World Cup 2026: Kevin Pietersen Big Statement on X goes viral before semi-final; 'Argentina will play like France'

Kevin Pietersen's viral X post comparing Argentina to France after Spain's 2-0 win has added hype ahead of the Argentina vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final.

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen has stirred debate ahead of a massive FIFA World Cup 2026 semi-final. Minutes after the first semi ended, Pietersen dropped a one-line post on X that has since taken over timelines. The comment has gone viral as two football heavyweights prepare to face off for a spot in the final.

Pietersen's bold take on X

Pietersen's post followed Spain's 2-0 victory against France to secure their spot in the championship game. He made a direct contrast with one of the other semi-finalists, criticising what he perceived as the defending champs' lacklustre performance. The jab was obviously directed at a squad that was leaving early, as well as at an approach on the field. Pietersen implied that a similar tale would unfold again, this time with far greater stakes, by bringing up the game from last night.

His tweet gained popularity on the internet right away. While supporters of the other team cited big-game players and tournament experience, England supporters utilised it to encourage the Three Lions. Pundits debated tactics, pressure, and whether or not an outsider's opinion should matter at all in cricket and football circles as a result of the post. However, the timing guaranteed maximum attention because the kickoff was hours away.

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Semi-final stakes for both teams

In the World Cup final, the victor will play Spain. There is tremendous pressure on both sides. A seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is anticipated to spearhead the attack in what may be his final World Cup, and one squad will rely on experience and offensive prowess. The other team, which is based on quick counters and a strong defence, will try to perform on the big stage and make it to their first final since 1966. Pietersen's prediction has increased anticipation for tonight's match. The analogy might hold if one team can imitate Spain's strategy. If not, the viral content can become outdated very fast.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/