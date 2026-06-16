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FIFA World Cup 2026: Iranian coach raises concern after team sent back to base camp post New Zealand match; Know what exactly happened

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign faced fresh controversy after head coach Amir Ghalenoei revealed that the team was asked to return to its base camp in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after their 2-2 draw against New Zealand.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 02:21 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iranian coach raises concern after team sent back to base camp post New Zealand match; Know what exactly happened
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Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign has been surrounded by controversy and logistical challenges after head coach Amir Ghalenoei claimed the team was asked to leave the United States immediately after their opening match against New Zealand.

Speaking after Iran's 2-2 draw against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Ghalenoei described his team as 'the most repressed team' at the tournament, pointing to the difficulties faced by the squad during their preparations.

The Iranian coach highlighted problems related to travel, recovery time and restrictions affecting the team's movement during the tournament.

Iran rescue draw against New Zealand after falling behind twice

Iran avoided an opening-match defeat against lower-ranked New Zealand after twice coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebbi scored for Iran to cancel out New Zealand's goals and earn a valuable point. Iran entered the tournament ranked 20th in the world, significantly higher than New Zealand, who were placed 85th.

However, the result was overshadowed by concerns over the team's preparation and travel arrangements.

Coach raises concerns over travel and recovery issues

Speaking after the match, Ghalenoei said the team had spent significant time travelling and was not given enough time to recover between journeys.

'We spent so much time in the air commuting, they didn't even give us time to recover,' the coach said through an interpreter.

He added that the team was informed after the match that they had to leave immediately and return to their training base in Tijuana, Mexico.

According to Ghalenoei, the constant travel demands had affected the team's preparations for the tournament.

Iran's training camp shifted due to visa and travel challenges

Iran had initially planned to train in Arizona but later moved its base to Tijuana, Mexico, due to logistical complications.

The team had also faced visa-related issues before arriving at the World Cup. Reports suggested that Iranian officials had been informed that the squad would only be allowed to enter and leave the United States on match days due to visa conditions.

Iran had earlier requested that its World Cup matches be moved outside the United States because of ongoing tensions involving the country, but FIFA maintained the original schedule due to venue agreements and tournament logistics.

Captain Mehdi Taremi calls for FIFA support

Iran captain Mehdi Taremi said FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the team's dressing room after the match but suggested that more support was needed.

'FIFA has to help us more than this. Let's see what happens in the future,' Taremi said.

The forward also claimed that some members of Iran's football federation and support staff were unable to travel to the United States.

Iran faces mixed reception from fans in Los Angeles

Iran's opening match took place near Los Angeles, a city with one of the largest Iranian communities outside Iran.

The team received a mixed reception from fans. Some supporters turned their backs during Iran's national anthem, reflecting political divisions among the Iranian diaspora. However, once the match began, many fans supported the players.

Ghalenoei acknowledged the complicated atmosphere but said the support from Iranian fans was meaningful.

'There were many Iranians here; they have different beliefs and political views, but they all supported us wholeheartedly,' he said.

Political symbols create additional controversy

The match also saw the presence of pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flags among some fans, despite FIFA restrictions on their display. The issue had previously been upheld by a Los Angeles County Superior Court ruling.

With Iran's tournament campaign already affected by off-field challenges, the team will now look to focus on its remaining matches while hoping for improved conditions during the competition.

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