FIFA World Cup 2026: How much is the trophy worth and what makes it special?

The FIFA World Cup trophy is one of the most iconic prizes in sports. Made of 18-carat gold and steeped in history, it symbolizes footballing excellence. Here's a look at its value, unique design, fascinating history, and what makes it the most coveted trophy in world football.

This isn’t just any tournament—it’s the 23rd edition, and we’re likely seeing the legendary Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo give it one last shot, aiming to finish their careers with the trophy held high. Everything starts on June 11 and wraps up July 19. This year, we’ve got a record 48 teams battling it out in 104 games over 39 days, spread across three countries. All for one thing: the chance to lift the ultimate prize in football.

Let’s talk about that prize for a minute—the FIFA World Cup trophy. You see the winners celebrating and kissing it every four years, but have you ever really wondered about the story behind it? What’s it actually made of? How much is it worth? The details are pretty fascinating, especially if you’re a football fan.

What is the trophy made from?

The design first debuted in 1970. Standing at 37 centimeters, it’s crafted from 18-karat gold and weighs about six kilograms. It isn’t solid gold, though. If it was, it’d be nearly impossible for the players to lift—it’d weigh a ton! Instead, the inside is hollow, making it much easier to handle during those wild trophy celebrations. One thing people often notice is the base, which has two striking layers of malachite—a green semi-precious stone that gives the trophy its unique look.

Origin story

Back in 1970, FIFA organized an international contest to design a brand-new trophy after Brazil kept the old one—the Jules Rimet Trophy—permanently, thanks to their third World Cup win. Silvio Gazzaniga, an Italian sculptor, came up with the current design. It made its debut in 1974, and Franz Beckenbauer led West Germany to lift it for the very first time. Since then, it’s become the most coveted prize in the sport.

How much is the FIFA World Cup trophy actually worth?

On paper, the value sits around $250,000 USD—that’s just the gold and materials talking. But honestly, its real worth goes way beyond numbers. If the original trophy ever hit the auction block, some experts believe it’d easily fetch over $20 million. The emotional value is off the charts, too—when you see players lift it, you can almost feel what it means to them, their country, and the fans.

Here’s something most people don’t realize: winning teams never get to keep the original trophy. FIFA hangs onto it, locked away at its headquarters in Zurich. Right after the final whistle, the trophy heads back to Switzerland. The victors celebrate with a gold-plated bronze replica, which is still pretty impressive, but the real deal stays under FIFA’s watchful eye.

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