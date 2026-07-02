FIFA World Cup 2026: Harry Kane hails Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo legacy after leading England into Round of 16

Harry Kane paid tribute to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after helping England secure a place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. The England captain praised the iconic duo for setting the benchmark in world football as the Three Lions continue their title pursuit.

Harry Kane says he owes his clutch World Cup performance to the relentless standards set by legends like Messi and Ronaldo. England’s captain bagged both goals in a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Congo DR on Wednesday, sending England into the last 16.

Talking after the match, Kane pointed to how much goes on behind closed doors—real grind that fans and cameras never see. “That’s why you do all the work behind the scenes. All those little things you don’t see: hours in training, recovery, ice baths, treatment—the stuff that really keeps you at the top, season after season,” he told DAZN Football.

He didn’t hide how much he looks up to the greats, either. “Guys like Messi and Ronaldo, they’re the ultimate example. And right now, I feel as good as I’ve ever felt. When I step on the pitch, I know all that hard work sets me up for moments like this. Today was proof.”

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England almost let it all slip, though. Brian Cipenga stunned them with an early goal just seven minutes in, and even though England saw plenty of the ball, Congo DR held firm through halftime.

Manager Thomas Tuchel shook things up in the second half, bringing on Anthony Gordon, Bukayo Saka, and then Eberechi Eze to spark some life into England’s attack. Gordon, electric off the bench, set up both of Kane’s goals.

Kane leveled it on 75 minutes with a cool finish, then buried the winner in the 86th, completing the turnaround and setting up a blockbuster last-16 clash with Mexico.

Those two goals mean Kane now has 13 at World Cups, passing Pele and pulling level with Just Fontaine—good for sixth all-time. He’s the first English player to score five or more goals at two different World Cups, and he’s now just a goal behind Messi and Mbappe in this year’s Golden Boot race.

For England, this was their first World Cup win after trailing at halftime, and only the second time they’ve come back from behind in a knockout game—the first was the 1966 final. Their unbeaten World Cup streak against African teams is now at ten matches, a record nobody else has matched. And Gordon? He became the first substitute since ‘66 to notch two assists in a World Cup knockout game.

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