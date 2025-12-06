FIFA World Cup 2026 groups unveiled: Lionel Messi's Argentina to begin campaign against...

The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to be larger than before, with 48 teams participating in the tournament. Check each group and qualified teams.

FIFA has finally mapped out the groups for the upcoming edition of the World Cup after a glittering Final Draw ceremony at the JFK Centre in Washington D.C. on Friday. The clash between co-hosts Mexico and Canada will be the tournament opener, scheduled to be played on June 11 in Mexico City. FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. A total of 12 groups have been drawn, and the defending champions, Argentina, will lock horns against Algeria in their opening contest.

Check full list of groups:

Group A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

UEFA Play-off D Winner

Group B

Canada

UEFA Play-off A Winner

Qatar

Switzerland

Group C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

Group D

USA

Paraguay

Australia

UEFA Play-off C Winner

Group E

Germany

Curacao

Cote d'lvoire

Ecuador

Group F

Netherlands

Japan

UEFA Play-off B Winner

Tunisia

Group G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

Group H

Spain

Cabo Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

Group I

France

Senegal

FIFA Play-off 2 Winner

Norway

Group J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

Group K

Portugal

FIFA Play-off 1 Winner

Uzbekistan

Colombia

Group L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams from each group will advance to the round of 32.

FIFA has also announced key dates and venues, with the final set to take place at New York New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.

Group Stage Matches - June 11 to June 27

Round of 32 - June 28 to July 3

Round of 16 - July 4 to July 7

Quarter-finals - July 9 to July 11

Semi-finals - July 14 to July 15

Third-place play-off (Bronze Final) - July 18

Final - July 19

