JEE Advanced 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at jeeadv.ac.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here
IndiGo Crisis Day 5: Hundreds of flights cancelled across THESE major Indian cities, passengers face long queues at airports
FIFA World Cup 2026 groups unveiled: Lionel Messi's Argentina to begin campaign against...
Aishwarya Rai makes BIG statement on Abhishek Bachchan amid divorce rumours: 'I don’t get insecure if...'
Amid IndiGo flight cancellation, know how to get refund, rebook tickets, airline make these arrangements, check details
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's film FAILS to beat Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava but surpasses Saiyaara, earns Rs...
US owes India an apology? Ex-Pentagon official makes BIG statement on Pakistan's Asim Munir, says he should be...
Who is Abhay Kumar Singh? Bihar-born medical graduate from Russia, first Indian-origin lawmaker in Putin's party, elected in...
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale: Amaal Mallik's father Daboo Malik meets Baseer Ali ahead of finale, calls him 'the rock who...'
Indian Classical Ragas to Russian Tunes: Here's look at musical highlights celebrating India-Russia ties at Putin's state banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan
SPORTS
The upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 is going to be larger than before, with 48 teams participating in the tournament. Check each group and qualified teams.
FIFA has finally mapped out the groups for the upcoming edition of the World Cup after a glittering Final Draw ceremony at the JFK Centre in Washington D.C. on Friday. The clash between co-hosts Mexico and Canada will be the tournament opener, scheduled to be played on June 11 in Mexico City. FIFA World Cup 2026 will be co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico. A total of 12 groups have been drawn, and the defending champions, Argentina, will lock horns against Algeria in their opening contest.
Group A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
UEFA Play-off D Winner
Group B
Canada
UEFA Play-off A Winner
Qatar
Switzerland
Group C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
Group D
USA
Paraguay
Australia
UEFA Play-off C Winner
Group E
Germany
Curacao
Cote d'lvoire
Ecuador
Group F
Netherlands
Japan
UEFA Play-off B Winner
Tunisia
Group G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
Group H
Spain
Cabo Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
Group I
France
Senegal
FIFA Play-off 2 Winner
Norway
Group J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
Group K
Portugal
FIFA Play-off 1 Winner
Uzbekistan
Colombia
Group L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-place teams from each group will advance to the round of 32.
FIFA has also announced key dates and venues, with the final set to take place at New York New Jersey's MetLife Stadium on July 19.
Group Stage Matches - June 11 to June 27
Round of 32 - June 28 to July 3
Round of 16 - July 4 to July 7
Quarter-finals - July 9 to July 11
Semi-finals - July 14 to July 15
Third-place play-off (Bronze Final) - July 18
Final - July 19
(With ANI inputs)