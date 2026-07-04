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FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland locked in epic battle

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race is heating up as Lionel Messi edges ahead of Kylian Mbappe, while Harry Kane and Erling Haaland remain firmly in contention. Here's a look at the leading scorers, current standings, and who is best placed to finish on top.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 09:49 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race: Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane and Erling Haaland locked in epic battle
FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot race (AI-generated image)
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As the 2026 FIFA World Cup hits the knockout rounds, the Golden Boot chase has turned into a wild, star-studded sprint — maybe the most exciting we’ve seen in years. Lionel Messi, now 39, just refuses to slow down. He’s pulled ahead on the top scoring charts, stepping past old rival and French captain Kylian Mbappé, reminding everyone why the world can’t stop watching him.

Messi vs Mbappe: The Main Event

Mbappe made things interesting just a few days ago. At 27, the French star put on a show at New York New Jersey Stadium, bagging two goals that powered France to a confident 3-0 win over Sweden. That brace drew him level with Messi at six goals and pushed him into World Cup history — nobody’s scored more in knockout matches (ten) than Mbappe.

But Messi answered right away. Against Cabo Verde, in a tense Round of 32 clash that dragged into extra time, Messi scored first. That was his seventh goal of the tournament — enough to jump ahead of Mbappe again and stand alone at the top.

That goal didn’t just boost his 2026 tally. It made him the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup, with 20 goals and counting.

Kane and Haaland: Waiting in the Wings

Everyone’s locked on Messi and Mbappe but this race is far from a two-man show. Harry Kane and Erling Haaland are right there, and they both look hungry.

Kane, England’s captain, pulled off some late heroics with a pair of goals that saved England from a shock exit against DR Congo. His late surge puts him at five goals. He’s coming on strong when England needs it most.

Then there’s Haaland — this is his first World Cup but he’s already got five goals. He came through again with the winner against Ivory Coast, tying Kane for third place.

Ousmane Dembele and Vinícius Junior? Both have four goals, quietly keeping themselves in striking distance.

2026 World Cup Top Scorers (so far)

1. Lionel Messi (Argentina) – 7
2. Kylian Mbappé (France) – 6
3. Harry Kane (England) – 5
3. Erling Haaland (Norway) – 5
5. Vinícius Junior (Brazil) – 4
6. Mikel Oyarzabal (Spain) – 4
7. Ousmane Dembele (France) – 4
8. Ismaïla Sarr (Senegal) – 4

There’s a chasing group with three goals — names like Julián Quiñones and Deniz Undav — and the door’s still open for someone to catch fire.

What's Coming?

With the Round of 16 set and the stakes higher by the day, every match matters. All these top scorers play for teams still alive in the hunt. A big game can transform this race in ninety minutes — a dry spell, and a striker drops out of contention. National glory and personal ambition are feeding off each other right now.

Messi wants to add his first Golden Boot to an already crazily crowded trophy cabinet. Mbappé’s not keen to give up the prize he won last time. One big night from Kane or Haaland and everything changes. One thing’s clear: this Golden Boot race feels like it’s just getting started.

Also read| Canada vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

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