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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge past them 1-0 to reach Round of 16

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge past them 1-0 to reach Round of 16

Colombia beat Ghana 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with Jhon Arias scoring the decisive early goal to send Colombia into the Round of 16.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 12:23 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghana’s campaign ends as Colombia edge past them 1-0 to reach Round of 16
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Colombia defeated Ghana 1-0 on Friday to guarantee their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. In the fourteenth minute, Jhon Arias completed a skillfully executed cross from Luis Suárez to score the game-winning goal. Colombia's victory puts them in the Round of 16, where they will play Switzerland on Tuesday, July 7.

Arias' goal in the 14th minute gave his team complete control of the game after Colombia got off to a strong start and broke the tie. Ghana had to pursue possession and find a way back into the match after Colombia's early goal settled the game. Ghana attempted to rally after falling behind by applying more pressure and playing physically in midfield, but Colombia remained compact and prevented clear opportunities in the last third. When necessary, the South American team slowed the pace and used possession to keep control.

Untitled-design-2026-07-03-T115429-865.jpg

Ghana advanced in an attempt to tie the score as the second half of the game went on, but Colombia maintained their defensive discipline. Luis Díaz was dangerous on the counter and nearly doubled the advantage, but Ghana's defence held firm to maintain a 1-0 result. Colombia managed the last phases admirably and continued to defend in numbers despite Ghana's late pressure and attacking intent. After six minutes of extra time, Colombia held on for a vital victory, as Ghana was unable to break through.

Ghana’s FIFA World Cup 2026 journey:

Ghana had great hopes going into the FIFA World Cup 2026, hoping to replicate the success of their historic 2010 campaign, in which they nearly made it to the semifinals. Throughout the competition, the team displayed flashes of promise, challenging opponents in crucial stages of play with their speed, physical prowess, and rapid transitions. But consistency was still a problem, as they found it difficult to keep their composure during pivotal knockout moments.

Also read: FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite

Ghana demonstrated tenacity and improved effort against Colombia in the Round of 32 after giving up early, but they struggled to dismantle a cohesive defensive unit. Their final performance in the attacking third let them down, even though they enjoyed periods of possession and pushed forward in an attempt to equalise. In the end, Colombia's discipline and game management proved crucial in a closely contested match, bringing Ghana's adventure to an end in the Round of 32 with a close and hard-fought loss.

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