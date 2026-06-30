FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany lose Round of 16 spot as Paraguay pull off historic upset

Germany crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after a 4-3 penalty shootout defeat to Paraguay following a 1-1 draw in the Round of 32.

Germany suffered their first-ever FIFA World Cup elimination in a penalty shootout, having won each of their previous four shootouts at the tournament.

It was also only their second defeat on penalties at a major international tournament, the first coming against Czechoslovakia in the 1976 UEFA European Championship final (5-3), as per OptaJoe.

The result also ranks among the biggest knockout upsets in modern World Cup history. Germany entered the tournament ranked 10th in the FIFA World Rankings, while Paraguay were 41st, a gap of 31 places.

Since 1994, only three World Cup knockout eliminations have featured a larger rankings disparity: Spain's defeat to Russia in 2018 (60 places), Italy's loss to South Korea in 2002 (34 places), and Spain's quarter-final exit to South Korea in 2002 (32 places).

The four-time champions are heading home early after a dramatic night defined by VAR controversy, missed penalties, and defensive resilience, as Paraguay pulled off the biggest upset of the 2026 FIFA World Cup by eliminating Germany in the Round of 32.

After a gruelling 120 minutes that ended 1-1, Germany buckled in the penalty shootout, missing three crucial spot-kicks as Paraguay held their nerve to seal a famous victory and advance dramatically.

Germany thought they had found a winner in extra time through Jonathan Tah, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up, forcing the contest into a penalty shootout.

The South Americans held their nerve to win 4-3 from the spot after standard and extra time finished deadlocked at 1-1.

(With ANI Inputs)