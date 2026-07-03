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FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly resigned after the team’s shock Round of 32 exit at the FIFA World Cup 2026, with Jurgen Klopp emerging as the leading candidate to replace him.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Jul 03, 2026, 01:45 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann resigns after shock Round of 32 exit; Jürgen Klopp emerges as favourite
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Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly stepped down as Germany head coach following the team’s shock elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Jurgen Klopp emerging as the leading candidate to take over.

Nagelsmann steps down after early exit

A significant management change in German football is underway as Julian Nagelsmann is set to step down following discussions with the German Football Federation (DFB). This decision follows Germany's early elimination in the World Cup, losing to Paraguay in the Round of 32. Media sources indicate that the DFB was advocating for a change in leadership due to the team's disappointing performance, and while official confirmation is pending, this marks a pivotal moment for German football.

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Nagelsmann was appointed coach of the German national team in 2023 under a long-term contract aimed at squad rebuilding. However, Germany continued to underperform, failing to meet expectations at major tournaments. Following a dramatic Round of 32 defeat to Paraguay, where the match ended 1-1 and Germany lost in a penalty shootout, criticism of the team's direction intensified, echoing a trend of disappointment since their 2014 World Cup victory.

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Also read: Ex-BCCI selector backs Sanju Samson, asks ‘Why target him?’ After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi misses T20 debut in Ireland series

Klopp linked as top replacement

Potential replacements for the Germany national team coach are being considered, with former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as the top choice. The German Football Federation sees Klopp as key to initiating a new era, despite his current role as Red Bull’s global head of football, which may allow for a release clause to transition if terms are negotiated. This comes after Nagelsmann's dismissal, making him the second coach removed following Hansi Flick's exit in 2023 due to poor results. Germany's disappointing performance, including an early 2026 exit and previous group-stage eliminations in 2018 and 2022, raises concerns about the team's future.

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How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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