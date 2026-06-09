FIFA World Cup 2026: Full group stage schedule, venues and India match timings revealed

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally started, with football fans gearing up for the biggest edition of the tournament. Ahead of the tournament, take a look at the group-stage schedule, host venues and match timings for viewers in India.

The biggest edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, which will feature 48 teams for the first time. The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be played at several venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Football fans are eagerly awaiting the tournament, which will commence on June 12 with Mexico vs South Africa. A total of 104 matches will be played in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, including 72 matches in the group stage. The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for July 20 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, let us take a look at the group-stage schedule, host venues, and match timings for viewers in India.

When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Football fans can watch all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 exclusively on ZEE's new Unite8 Sports Network, which includes Hindi and English channels such as Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

For online viewers, the broadcast of every match of the tournament will be available on the ZEE5 app and website, www.zee5.com.

All groups in FIFA World Cup 2026

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full schedule, venues and India match timings