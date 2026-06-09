FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade

Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms

India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Fitna Al Hindustan Tag

India Blasts Pakistan At UN Over Fitna Al Hindustan Tag

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked

Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India

From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more

Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut

HomeSports

SPORTS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full group stage schedule, venues and India match timings revealed

The countdown to the FIFA World Cup 2026 has finally started, with football fans gearing up for the biggest edition of the tournament. Ahead of the tournament, take a look at the group-stage schedule, host venues and match timings for viewers in India.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 09, 2026, 08:27 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full group stage schedule, venues and India match timings revealed
Complete fixtures of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (AI-Generated)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The biggest edition of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is just around the corner, which will feature 48 teams for the first time. The upcoming FIFA World Cup will be played at several venues across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Football fans are eagerly awaiting the tournament, which will commence on June 12 with Mexico vs South Africa. A total of 104 matches will be played in the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, including 72 matches in the group stage. The Final of the FIFA World Cup 2026 is scheduled for July 20 at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium. Ahead of the commencement of the tournament, let us take a look at the group-stage schedule, host venues, and match timings for viewers in India.

 

When and where to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

 

Football fans can watch all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026 exclusively on ZEE's new Unite8 Sports Network, which includes Hindi and English channels such as Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

 

For online viewers, the broadcast of every match of the tournament will be available on the ZEE5 app and website, www.zee5.com.

 

All groups in FIFA World Cup 2026

 

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, Republic of Korea, Czechia

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Paraguay, Australia, Turkey

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curaçao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden, Tunisia

Group G: Belgium, Egypt, Iran, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, Iraq

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, DR Congo, Uzbekistan

Group L: England, Croatia, Ghana, Panama

 

 

FIFA World Cup 2026: Full schedule, venues and India match timings

Match No Date  Time (IST) Fixture Venue
1 June 12 12:30 AM Mexico vs South Africa Mexico City
2 June 12 7:30 AM South Korea vs Czechia Zapopan
3 June 13 12:30 AM Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Toronto
4 June 13 6:30 AM USA vs Paraguay Los Angeles
5 June 14 12:30 AM Qatar vs Switzerland Santa Clara
6 June 14 3:30 AM Brazil vs Morocco New Jersey
7 June 14 6:30 AM Haiti vs Scotland Foxborough
8 June 14 9:30 AM Australia vs Turkey Vancouver
9 June 14 10:30 PM Germany vs Curacao Houston
10 June 15 1:30 AM Netherlands vs Japan  Arlington
11 June 15 4:30 AM Ivory Coast vs Ecuador Philadelphia
12 June 15 7:30 AM Sweden vs Tunisia Guadalajara
13 June 15 9:30 PM Spain vs Cape Verde Atlanta
14 June 16 12:30 AM Belgium vs Egypt Seattle
15 June 16 3:30 AM Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Miami
16 June 16 6:30 AM Iran vs New Zealand Los Angeles
17 June 17 12:30 AM France vs Senegal New Jersey
18 June 17 3:30 AM Iraq vs Norway Foxborough
19 June 17 6:30 AM Argentina vs Algeria Kansas City
20 June 17 9:30 AM Austria vs Jordan Santa Clara
21 June 17 10:30 PM Portugal vs DR Congo Houston
22 June 18 1:30 AM England vs Croatia Arlington
23 June 18  4:30 AM Ghana vs Panama Toronto
24 June 18 7:30 AM Uzbekistan vs Colombia Mexico City
25 June 18 9:30 PM Czechia vs South Africa Atlanta
26 June 19 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Los Angeles
27 June 19  3:30 AM Canada vs Qatar Vancouver
28 June 19 6:30 AM Mexico vs South Korea Zapopan
29 June 20 12:30 AM USA vs Australia Seattle
30 June 20 3:30 AM Scotland vs Morocco Foxborough
31 June 20 6:00 AM Brazil vs Haiti Philadelphia
32 June 20 8:30 AM Turkey vs Paraguay Santa Clara
33 June 20 10:30 PM Netherlands vs Sweden Houston
34 June 21 1:30 AM Germany vs Ivory Coast Toronto
35 June 21 5:30 AM Ecuador vs Curacao Kansas City
36 June 21 9:30 AM Tunisia vs Japan Guadalajara
37 June 21 9:30 PM Spain vs Saudi Arabia Atlanta
38 June 22 12:30 AM Belgium vs Iran  Los Angeles
39 June 22 3:30 AM Uruguay vs Cape Verde Miami
40 June 22 6:30 AM New Zealand vs Egypt Vancouver
41 June 22 10:30 PM Argentina vs Austria Arlington
42 June 23 2:30 AM France vs Iraq Philadelphia
43 June 23 5:30 AM Norway vs Senegal Toronto
44 June 23 8:30 AM Jordan vs Algeria Santa Clara
45 June 23 10:30 PM Portugal vs Uzbekistan Houston
46 June 24 1:30 AM  England vs Ghana Foxborough
47 June 24  4:30 AM Panama vs Croatia Foxborough
48 June 24 7:30 AM Colombia vs DR Congo Zapopan
49 June 25 12:30 AM Switzerland vs Canada Vancouver
50 June 25 12:30 AM Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar Seattle
51 June 25 3:30 AM Morocco vs Haiti Atlanta
52 June 25 3:30 AM Scotland vs Brazil Miami
53 June 25 6:30 AM South Africa vs South Korea Guadalajara
54 June 25 6:30 AM Czechia vs Mexico Mexico City
55 June 26 1:30 AM Curacao vs Ivory Coast Philadelphia
56 June 26 1:30 AM Ecuador vs Germany New Jersey
57 June 26 4:30 AM Tunisia vs Netherlands Kansas City
58 June 26 4:30 AM Japan vs Sweden Arlington
59 June 26 7:30 AM Turkey vs USA Los Angeles
60 June 26 7:30 AM Paraguay vs Australia Santa Clara
61 June 27 12:30 AM Norway vs France Foxborough
62 June 27 12:30 AM Senegal vs Iraq Toronto
63 June 27 5:30 AM Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia Houston
64 June 27 5:30 AM Uruguay vs Spain Zapopan
65 June 27 8:30 AM New Zealand vs Belgium Vancouver
66 June 27 8:30 AM Egypt vs Iran Seattle
67 June 28 2:30 AM Panama vs England New Jersey
68 June 28 2:30 AM Croatia vs Ghana Philadelphia
69 June 28 5:00 AM Colombia vs Portugal Miami
70 June 28 5:00 AM DR Congo vs Uzbekistan Atlanta
71 June 28 7:30 AM Algeria vs Austria Kansas City
72 June 28 7:30 AM Jordan vs Argentina Arlington
73 June 29 (Round of 32) 12:30 AM Group A runners-up vs Group B runners-up Los Angeles
74 June 29 10:30 PM Group C winners vs Group F runners-up Houston
75 June 30 2:00 AM Group E winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Foxborough
76 June 30 6:30 AM Group F winners vs Group C runners-up Guadalajara
77 June 30 10:30 PM Group E runners-up vs Group I runners-up Arlington
78 July 1 2:30 AM Group I winners vs Best Third-Placed Team New Jersey
79 July 1  6:30 AM Group A winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Mexico City
80 July 1 9:30 PM Group L winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Atlanta
81 July 2 1:30 AM Group G winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Seattle
82 July 2 1:30 AM Group D winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Santa Clara
83 July 2 5:30 AM Group H winners vs Group J runners-up Los Angeles
84 July 3  12:30 AM Group K runners-up vs Group L runners-up Toronto
85 July 3 4:30 AM Group B winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Vancouver
86 July 3 8:30 AM Group D runners-up vs Group G runners-up Arlington
87 July 3 11:30 PM Group J winners vs Group H runners-up Miami
88 July 4 3:30 AM Group K winners vs Best Third-Placed Team Kansas City
89 July 4 (Round of 16) 7:00 AM Winner Match 73 vs Winner Match 75 Houston
90 July 4 10:30 PM Winner Match 74 vs Winner Match 77 Philadelphia
91 July 5 2:30 AM Winner Match 76 vs Winner Match 78 New Jersey
92 July 6 1:30 AM Winner Match 79 vs Winner Match 80 Mexico City
93 July 6 5:30 AM Winner Match 83 vs Winner Match 84 Arlington
94 July 7 1:30 AM Winner Match 81 vs Winner Match 82 Seattle
95 July 7 9:30 PM Winner Match 86 vs Winner Match 88 Atlanta
96 July 8 1:30 AM Winner Match 85 vs Winner Match 87 Vancouver
97 July 10 (Quarter-Finals) 1:30 AM Winner Match 89 vs Winner Match 90 Foxborough
98 July 11 12:30 AM Winner Match 93 vs Winner Match 94 Los Angeles
99 July 12 2:30 AM Winner Match 91 vs Winner Match 92 Miami
100 July 12 6:30 AM Winner Match 95 vs Winner Match Kansas City
101 July 15 (Semi-Finals) 12:30 AM Winner Match 97 vs Winner Match 98 Arlington
102 July 16 12:30 AM Winner Match 99 vs Winner Match 100 Atlanta
103 July 19 (Third Place Playoff) 2:30 AM Loser Match 101 vs Loser Match 102 Miami
104 July 20 (Final) 12:30 AM Winner Match 101 vs Winner Match 102 New Jersey

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Modi govt 12 years: Paresh Rawal calls it 'God's special blessing for our country'
Modi govt 12 years: Paresh Rawal calls it 'God's special blessing for India'
CID at Mamata Banerjee's residence: Was TMC leader ever arrested? Know about her journey from being 'Agni Kanya' to deserted politician
CID at Mamata Banerjee's residence: Was TMC leader ever arrested?
Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms BJP-led NDA introduced in over a decade
Modi govt’s 12 years: From UPI to DigiLocker, major technological reforms
Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral; Helen, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan also spotted
Who was Kumod Raney? Salman Khan breaks down at family friend's funeral
India condemns deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK: 'Hope international community will hold Pakistan accountable'
India slams Pakistan over deadly crackdown on protesters in PoK
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon bring Hogwarts to India with AI; Saif, Sanjay leave netizens shocked
Harry Potter remake in Bollywood? Ranbir, Kartik, Kriti bring Hogwarts to India
From Rohit Sharma to Manav Suthar: Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Meet the Indians who earned Player of the Match honours on Test debut
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut against Afghanistan; know about his education, family and more
Who is Manav Suthar? Left-arm spinner takes 5 wickets in his test debut
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
Top 10 youngest players to debut for India in international cricket
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government? Details here
How did Uttar Pradesh transform in 9 years under Yogi Adityanath’s government?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement