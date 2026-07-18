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FIFA World Cup 2026 final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns in New York

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FIFA World Cup 2026 final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns in New York

Smoke drifting from massive Canadian wildfires has engulfed parts of New York ahead of the FIFA World Cup final, raising concerns over air quality, player performance and fan safety. Authorities continue to monitor conditions as the showpiece match approaches.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 18, 2026, 04:31 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2026 final under threat? Canada wildfire smoke sparks health concerns in New York
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Smoke from Canadian wildfires has drifted into the New Jersey area of New York, just days before the Football World Cup 2026 final. So far, it’s not clear if the air quality will disrupt Sunday’s match between Argentina and Spain.

FIFA’s watching things closely—it’s not just about the game. The well-being of both players and fans matters, too. Right now, weather agencies expect air quality in the area to get better in time for the match, with 80,000 fans set to fill New Jersey Stadium for the final.

The World Health Organization predicts that air quality in East Rutherford could reach a ‘moderate’ level by Sunday. But that’s not set in stone. Meteorologists warn another plume of smoke could roll in after Saturday’s rain, and that might change the forecast yet again.

Mark Parrington, who works at the Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service, pointed out that if the wildfires intensify, we’ll see more smoke in the air, which could linger through Sunday.

Spain’s team trained outside in East Hanover on Thursday, even though the air quality wasn’t great. Some experts raised concerns—maybe they should’ve stayed indoors. At least, things improved a bit on Friday.

Spain’s midfielder Mikel Merino weighed in, saying, “For a World Cup final, you have to block out the outside issues. We’re focusing on the match, and the organizers are taking plenty of precautions.”

Health experts aren’t taking any chances. They explain that wildfire smoke can affect both the lungs and heart, especially for athletes pushing their limits. Dr. Chantal Darken, a professor at UC San Diego, added that even moderate air pollution can impact performance for players under that kind of physical stress.

With 80,000 people expected in the stands, the situation has attention from both FIFA and the White House. President Trump's team and FIFA officials have already discussed contingency plans—everyone’s hoping the air clears in time for one of the biggest matches in years.

Also read| FIFA World Cup 2026: Donald Trump hails Messi's genius in semifinal vs England, claims Tuchel failed to get best out of Harry Kane

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