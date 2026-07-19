FIFA World Cup 2026 Final prize money: How much will the champions and runners-up earn?

Spain and Argentina will battle for football's biggest prize, but how much money will the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions and runners-up receive? Here's the complete prize money breakdown, including payouts for the top four teams and the tournament's record prize pool.

Spain faces Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New York Stadium on Monday, July 20. Kickoff is set for 12:30 AM IST, and there’s a lot riding on this match—both teams have been almost flawless so far.

Let’s talk about the prize money. Whoever lifts the trophy gets a huge payout: $50 million (about 483 crore rupees). The runner-up walks away with $33 million (around 289 crore rupees). Third place gets $29 million, while the fourth gets $27 million. It’s a massive reward at every tier, but obviously, the real glory is in finishing first.

Here’s a breakdown of the FIFA World Cup 2026 prize money:

Champions: $50 million

Runners-up: $33 million

Third Place: $29 million

Fourth Place: $27 million

Fifth–Eighth: $19 million

Ninth–Sixteenth: $15 million

Seventeenth–Thirty-Second: $11 million

Thirty-Third–Forty-Eighth: $9 million

Every qualified team: $1.5 million for preparations

Compare this to the prizes in cricket’s T20 World Cup: India, as the 2026 champions, received $2.6 million, a fraction of football’s haul. The total T20 prize pool hit $11.25 million.

Spain came to this final with a clean record. They’ve only given up one goal the entire tournament—against Belgium. The start was bumpy, with a 0-0 draw against Cape Verde, but after that, Spain took control and topped Group H with seven points. In the Round of 32, they cruised past Austria 3-0. That was followed by a tense 1-0 win over Portugal, settled only by Merino’s late strike. Belgium pushed them hard in the quarters, but Spain still pulled off a 2-1 victory. In the semifinal against France, Spain showed real class, winning 2-0. Mikel Oyarzabal leads the charge with five goals and an assist, making him Spain’s biggest threat up front.

Argentina, like Spain, is also unbeaten, but their defense has had a few tense moments. Still, they finished at the top in Group J with nine points. In the Round of 32, Argentina squeezed past Cape Verde 3-2, then edged Egypt in a dramatic 3-2 Round of 16 win. The quarterfinals saw them beat their opponent 3-1, and in the semifinals, they knocked out England 2-1—an impressive result in a tough match. Lionel Messi has been at the heart of Argentina’s attack, racking up eight goals and four assists. He remains the player to watch as Argentina chases another World Cup title.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Spain and Argentina will be broadcast LIVE on Zee's new Unite8 Sports network in India, which includes Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD. Additionally, the Spain vs Argentina match will be available for live streaming on the Zee5 website and app.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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